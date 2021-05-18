Murder case: Sushil Kumar says probe biased, made to injure his reputation

Wrestler Sushil Kumar Tuesday filed an anticipatory bail application at Rohini court in which he stated the investigation against him was biased, and the allegations made to injure his reputation.

Failing to apprehend the two-time Olympic medalist and nine others in connection with the murder of a 23-year-old former junior national wrestling champion Sagar Rana, the Delhi Police announced a Rs 1 lakh reward for information leading to Kumar’s arrest and Rs 50,000 on his associate, Ajay Kumar, who is a physical education teacher.

On Saturday, a Delhi Court had issued non-bailable warrants against Kumar and nine others in connection with the murder. The police had earlier issued a Look-Out-Circular (LoC) against him.

Sushil Kumar has been on the run since May 4 when a FIR was registered against him under Sections 302 (Murder), 365 (Abduction), and 120-B (Criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Model Town police station.

On May 4, Sagar Rana, who had competed in the 97-kg Greco-Roman category, was beaten to death in a clash involving two groups. Rana was a former junior national champion and is part of the senior national camp.

Kumar’s anticipatory bail application has been listed for hearing before Additional Sessions Judge Jagdish Kumar. Senior advocate, Sidharth Luthra is expected to argue his case.

Kumar’s application stated that the entire investigation was being conducted with “a pre-determined and biased mindset”. It also said he was “innocent of all wrongdoings”. The court was told the alleged victims in the case “have criminal antecedents”, and when Kumar asked them to vacate a property which belonged to his wife, they “tried to falsely implicate” him.

The court was told the firearms recovered from a Scorpio car did not belong to Kumar, and even the cars which were allegedly found at the place of the incident did not belong to him or his family members.

Kumar’s application also stated that he and his family were under great stress, financial and mental, due to the false implication of the applicant.

“That unfounded, baseless, scurrilous and preposterous allegations have been made against the applicant maliciously with the only motive to humiliate and injure the reputation of the applicant,” the application stated, adding he “should not be compelled to face harassment, ignominy and disgrace at the instance of baseless and unfounded allegations.”

The court was told there was a delay of 5-6 hours in registering the FIR, and this delay falsely implicated Kumar.