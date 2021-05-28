Delhi HC declines to entertain plea against ‘media trial’ of Sushil Kumar

Sushil Kumar and his associate Ajay Sherawat after their arrest in Delhi. (Express Photo: Gajendra Yadav)

The Delhi High Court on Friday declined to entertain a law student’s petition against the alleged “media trial” of wrestler Sushil Kumar who has been arrested in a murder case by Delhi Police.

The division bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh said the issue can be decided if Kumar himself approaches the court.

“We see no reason to entertain litigation on behalf of a vigilant person. Liberty is reserved with the person who is actually aggrieved to approach the appropriate authority by the way of appropriate proceedings in accordance with law,” said the court.

The petitioner, Srikant Prasad alleged the media was misusing Article 19 by “creating false and frivolous and sensational” headlines. “In every high profile case where the accused is highly reputed and has name and fame, the media decide them criminal before the court (hold so),” Prasad argued before the court.

Kumar has gained awards and recognition for the country at the international level but now “his career has been torn down,” alleged Prasad.

“I request the court to restrain the media from such kinds of media trials and limit them to straight-forward news so that they don’t cause any prejudice to the accused,” he submitted before the court.