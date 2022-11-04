Delhi court grants interim bail to two-time Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar till Nov 12

A Delhi court on Friday granted interim bail to two-time Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar till November 12, in connection with the killing of 27-year-old wrestler Sagar Dhankar. The court has asked Kumar to furnish a personal bond of Rs 1 Lakh.

“Keeping in view the threat perception of the witnesses and also considering the safety and security of the accused himself at least two security personnel shall be present with him round the clock to keep vigil over the applicant/accused,” the court order read.

Kumar was granted interim bail keeping in view the medical condition of his wife and two minor children, the court added.

Kumar and 17 others were charged with the murder of Dhankar last year. On May 4, 2021, Dhankar, who had competed in the 97-kg Greco-Roman category, was beaten to death in a clash involving two groups. Sushil’s name cropped up when a video of the incident came to light which purportedly featured him. He was arrested after the court had issued a lookout notice against him after being on the run. Police have accused Sushil of plotting this conspiracy, by calling his associates from Delhi and Haryana with firearms and choosing the stadium to commit this conspiracy.

The court had also framed charges under IPC sections 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 120-B (punishment of criminal conspiracy), 142 (being a member of unlawful assembly), 148 (rioting armed with a deadly weapon), and 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object).