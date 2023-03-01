Sushil Ansal seeks to withdraw suit in Delhi HC against release of ‘Trial by Fire’

Real estate tycoon Sushil Ansal submitted before the joint registrar of the Delhi High Court Tuesday he wanted to withdraw his lawsuit seeking a permanent restrain on the release of the Netflix show Trial by Fire. Last month, the High Court had dismissed Ansal’s interim plea on the release of the show, which aired on January 13.

The matter was listed before Joint Registrar (Judicial) Vandana Jain for the completion of pleadings by respondent parties, wherein Ansal’s advocates submitted that they wished to withdraw the present suit and requested that the matter be placed before the court. “As requested, let the matter be placed before the Hon’ble Court on 17.04.2023 for further directions,” Jain ordered.

Justice Yashwant Varma in its January 12 order had called Neelam and Shekhar Krishnamoorthy’s book, Trial by Fire – The tragic tale of the Uphaar Tragedy on which the series is based, a “cry of anguish” against the manner in which the incident was prosecuted and tried. Justice Varma had said, “It essentially represents their perspective and opinion. A fictional rendition of their trials and tribulations cannot, prima facie, be presumed to be defamatory… In any case, and prima facie, the court finds itself unconvinced to record or arrive at the conclusion that the narrative penned by defendants Nos. 4 and 5 (Krishnamoorthys) could be said to be wholly fantastical or deprived of a semblance of the truth as conceived.”

The fire that engulfed Uphaar cinema hall in June 1997 killed 59 people, including the two Krishnamoorthy children, and injured around 100. The cinema hall was owned by real estate barons Sushil and Gopal Ansal.

The High Court had also said it would be “wholly inappropriate to grant injunctive reliefs” at the interim stage even before the show is viewed and properly examined in its entirety. Examining the disclaimer to the web series, the court said that it merely claims to be “inspired” by the book authored by the Krishnamoorthys.

In his lawsuit, Ansal had also sought a restrain on the further publication of the Krishnamoorthys book published by Penguin Random House India Private Ltd.