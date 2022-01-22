Survey to find psychological impact of Covid on children

The Delhi government plans to conduct a survey to assess the psychological and emotional impact of the pandemic on children and use the findings to adapt their Happiness Curriculum to students’ needs. In a review meeting on Friday, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia issued instructions to education department officials to conduct a “large-scale survey” to “understand the changes in the mental and emotional state of children in the past two years”.

As per a statement from his office, this study will also look at changes in parenting style and the psychological and emotional state of parents. The government plans to use the findings from the study and inputs from experts to modify the Happiness Curriculum by introducing new chapters, stories and activities “so that students can learn to be stress free in challenging situations like pandemic”.

With the stated objectives of developing self-awareness and “mindfulness”, critical thinking and inquiry, enabling expression, happiness classes in government schools involve “mindfulness” sessions, storytelling and teacher-student interactions.