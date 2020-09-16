Survey: No antibodies in 30% of recovered patients in Delhi

Around 15,000 people were tested in the second round of the survey. In the August sero-prevalence survey, antibodies against Covid-19 were found in 29.1 per cent of people, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain had said late last month while announcing its results.

A serological survey conducted in the first week of August in Delhi has found that 79 of 257 people who had recovered from Covid-19 and were part of the exercise did not have antibodies against the virus. The findings are in the report of the second round of the survey carried out by the state health department.

The report also said participants who were living or had ever lived in a containment zone in Delhi had a “significantly higher sero-prevalence” than those who had never lived in one. Around 15,000 people were tested in the second round of the survey. In the August sero-prevalence survey, antibodies against Covid-19 were found in 29.1 per cent of people, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain had said late last month while announcing its results.

Sources said blood samples of 257 people who had tested positive earlier and recovered were also taken during the survey to test if they had antibodies. Experts said people who had recovered but did not show antibodies might have contracted the disease several months ago, at the early stage of the novel coronavirus infection. So their antibodies might have disappeared, they said. “But in most cases, the memory cells would remember the virus and trigger an immune response if a person who has recovered is again attacked by the virus,” said a senior health official.

