25K personnel on duty, CCTV surveillance: Delhi a fortress again for fresh CJP march

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मूल अंग्रेजी लेख का निम्न अनुवाद AI द्वारा किया गया है। AI द्वारा अनूदित लेखों में त्रुटि हो सकती है। किसी भी शंका या स्पष्टीकरण के लिए मूल अंग्रेजी लेख देखें।

Ahead of the protest, a high-level meeting chaired by Delhi Police Commissioner Anurag Kumar with all senior police officers, including the Joint CP and DCP of the New Delhi area took place on Thursday.

Written by: Sakshi Chand, Pragynesh
4 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Oct 16, 2026 03:41 AM IST
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New CCTV cameras at Central Park of Connaught Place and Rajiv Chowk Metro Station, deployment of more than 25,000 police and paramilitary personnel in New Delhi and nearby areas, and prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) in force — these are among the security measures that have been taken in view of Cockroach Janta Party’s (CJP) ‘Lehra Do Tiranga’ march on Friday.

The CJP, which has been demanding Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation over alleged irregularities in Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter rolls, has given yet another protest call, this time against the arrests of its leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka earlier this week. With Jantar Mantar de-notified as a protest site, the group has called for a protest at Central Park where  All India Students’ Association’s Neha Bora and the Aam Aadmi Party will also mark its presence.

On the eve of the fresh stir, the Delhi Police sent out an appeal to people to not assemble at the Central Park. In a notice, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) said that the Central Park will remain shut to the public on Friday and Saturday “due to administrative reasons” in the wake of the CJP march.

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Ahead of the protest, a high-level meeting chaired by Delhi Police Commissioner Anurag Kumar with all senior police officers, including the Joint CP and DCP of the New Delhi area took place on Thursday. A senior police officer said that closing Metros is not an option as of now, and has been reserved as a last-ditch option.

DCP (PRO) Neha Yadav said in a statement issued to the media on Thursday evening that prohibitory orders were already in force in Connaught Place and adjoining areas to “maintain peace and protect lives and public and private property”.

However, the police said they could facilitate a selected group of people to carry the national flag and sing the national anthem at a suitable place.

Even as Central Park never had CCTVs, installations were in progress on Thursday at its gate. At Rajiv Chowk Metro station, more CCTV cameras were being installed at gate number 1 and 3.

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By Friday, around 25,000 personnel are set to be deployed around New Delhi, with additional 5,000 being called for the march, said sources. Multiple detention buses were also lined up in front of the Palika Bazaar area, one of the key business hubs of CP. About 16 of them stood between Sansad Marg and Tolstoy Road on Thursday.

Connaught Place had turned into a fortress last week too when CJP called a similar protest.

Meanwhile, for the traders at half-a-century old Palika Bazaar, this festive season has already been a nightmare of sorts. Closure of shops due to restrictions has hugely affected the business, they said.  Vinay Thakur, who  runs an electronics shop, told The Indian Express,  “We had not even recovered from the July protests (against NEET paper leak), and now this… This is the festive season, and in the first month, we have already been closed for four days now.”

Atul Bharagava, President, New Delhi Traders Association. said, “They have a right to protest, but we also have a right to life. You are protesting for a better tomorrow, but don’t kill our present.”  Bharagava said that during the July CJP protests against the NEET paper leak, the business in the area came down to 10% . “There are around 25,000 workers dependent. CP is no place to protest.”

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The police statement also referred to representations by trader associations in CP , seeking protection from possible disorder and unlawful assemblies during the festive season.

 

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Sakshi Chand
Sakshi Chand
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Sakshi Chand is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, based in New Delhi. With over a decade of experience in investigative journalism, she is a leading voice on crime, the prison system, and institutional governance in the National Capital. Professional Background Specialization: Her reporting focus includes high-stakes crime, national security, prison reforms, and traffic governance. Key Coverage: She has been on the frontlines of major events such as the 2G spectrum case, the 2020 North-East Delhi riots, and communal clashes across Uttar Pradesh (Kasganj, Aligarh). Earlier Career: Before joining The Indian Express, she was a reporter for The Times of India. Personal Interests: Outside of her career in journalism, Sakshi is a National-level basketball player and coach, bringing a unique sporting discipline to her professional life. Major Recent Coverage (Late 2025) Her reporting in the latter half of 2025 has been dominated by a major terror investigation and administrative accountability: 1. The Red Fort Blast Investigation Throughout November and December 2025, Sakshi led the coverage of a car explosion near Delhi's Red Fort: Forensic Breakthroughs: She reported on the use of TATP and ammonium nitrate in the IED and identified the shops where raw materials were sourced (Nov 14-16, 2025). The "i20 Route": She meticulously tracked the journey of the vehicle used in the blast, tracing it to a Pulwama-based resident who entered Delhi via the Badarpur toll plaza (Nov 12, 2025). Victim Support: She recently reported on the Delhi Police providing a list of damaged vehicle owners to the Finance Ministry to expedite insurance claims for those caught in the blast (Dec 4, 2025). 2. Crime & Police Accountability "Crackdown on Extortion Gangs": In December 2025, she reported on a syndicate that was blackmailing traffic cops. Following five arrests, the Special CP directed officers to report all such attempts (Dec 12, 2025). "Corruption in the Ranks": She covered the arrest of five Delhi Police personnel by the Vigilance branch following a wave of public complaints (May 19, 2025). Cold Cases & International Murders: She has extensively tracked the case of a man who allegedly killed his wife in London and fled to India, reporting on his "Proclaimed Offender" status and the denial of his anticipatory bail (May 2025). 3. Governance & Public Policy "13,000 Homes for 90,000 Cops": A data-driven feature on why the majority of Delhi Police personnel are forced to live on rent despite the city's housing projects (May 4, 2025). Traffic Decongestion: Using her interest in urban logistics, she detailed how the Traffic Police eased congestion on Vikas Marg by switching off signals and creating U-turns (April 2, 2025). Signature Style Sakshi Chand is known for a data-driven and investigative approach. She frequently uses forensic reports, CCTV analysis, and administrative data to go beyond the "official version" of a crime story. Her work in prison reporting is particularly noted for highlighting the legal and humanitarian conditions of foreign detention centers and local jails. ... Read More

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