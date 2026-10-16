25K personnel on duty, CCTV surveillance: Delhi a fortress again for fresh CJP march

New CCTV cameras at Central Park of Connaught Place and Rajiv Chowk Metro Station, deployment of more than 25,000 police and paramilitary personnel in New Delhi and nearby areas, and prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) in force — these are among the security measures that have been taken in view of Cockroach Janta Party’s (CJP) ‘Lehra Do Tiranga’ march on Friday.

The CJP, which has been demanding Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation over alleged irregularities in Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter rolls, has given yet another protest call, this time against the arrests of its leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka earlier this week. With Jantar Mantar de-notified as a protest site, the group has called for a protest at Central Park where All India Students’ Association’s Neha Bora and the Aam Aadmi Party will also mark its presence.

On the eve of the fresh stir, the Delhi Police sent out an appeal to people to not assemble at the Central Park. In a notice, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) said that the Central Park will remain shut to the public on Friday and Saturday “due to administrative reasons” in the wake of the CJP march.

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Ahead of the protest, a high-level meeting chaired by Delhi Police Commissioner Anurag Kumar with all senior police officers, including the Joint CP and DCP of the New Delhi area took place on Thursday. A senior police officer said that closing Metros is not an option as of now, and has been reserved as a last-ditch option.

DCP (PRO) Neha Yadav said in a statement issued to the media on Thursday evening that prohibitory orders were already in force in Connaught Place and adjoining areas to “maintain peace and protect lives and public and private property”.

However, the police said they could facilitate a selected group of people to carry the national flag and sing the national anthem at a suitable place.

Even as Central Park never had CCTVs, installations were in progress on Thursday at its gate. At Rajiv Chowk Metro station, more CCTV cameras were being installed at gate number 1 and 3.

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By Friday, around 25,000 personnel are set to be deployed around New Delhi, with additional 5,000 being called for the march, said sources. Multiple detention buses were also lined up in front of the Palika Bazaar area, one of the key business hubs of CP. About 16 of them stood between Sansad Marg and Tolstoy Road on Thursday.

Connaught Place had turned into a fortress last week too when CJP called a similar protest.

Meanwhile, for the traders at half-a-century old Palika Bazaar, this festive season has already been a nightmare of sorts. Closure of shops due to restrictions has hugely affected the business, they said. Vinay Thakur, who runs an electronics shop, told The Indian Express, “We had not even recovered from the July protests (against NEET paper leak), and now this… This is the festive season, and in the first month, we have already been closed for four days now.”

Atul Bharagava, President, New Delhi Traders Association. said, “They have a right to protest, but we also have a right to life. You are protesting for a better tomorrow, but don’t kill our present.” Bharagava said that during the July CJP protests against the NEET paper leak, the business in the area came down to 10% . “There are around 25,000 workers dependent. CP is no place to protest.”

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The police statement also referred to representations by trader associations in CP , seeking protection from possible disorder and unlawful assemblies during the festive season.