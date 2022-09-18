Surprised Kejriwal hasn’t said Joe Biden fears him: Sambit Patra

Hours after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that the Aam Aadmi Party is like lord Krishna, sent to end evil, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said Kejriwal’s claims of his party being powerful fizzle out during polls.

Addressing a press conference at party headquarters in New Delhi Sunday, Patra said, “Whenever there is an election, he says everyone is intimidated by AAP, and every survey is showing the party winning elections. In Himachal, he had the same refrain, and now the whole party has disintegrated. In Uttarakhand, their president has also left. I am surprised that he has not said Joe Biden fears him yet,” he said.

“I had only heard about megalomania, but now I have seen it. After forming government in two years he thinks he has become god, that too, Krishna. One who steals in excise and takes cuts in liquor is comparing himself to makhan chor (lord Krishna),” he said.

In the shortest time in history, if the most number of ministers in any government had to resign due to corruption charges, it is Arvind Kejriwal’s party, he said.

“Remember when they had a newly formed government, he was defending Jitendra Tomar similarly, but later his fake degree came out after which he had to be removed from the party and not from ministry. They were even defending Sandeep Kumar whose CD was out, but he is still in the party. All these corrupt people are in his party, and he compares them to Kanha (God),” said Patra.

Alluding to how former Bihar CM Lalu Prasad Yadav was sent to prison after a 30-year-long gap, he said, “I am surprised at the way he has glorified corruption, he said all of them are ready to go to jail. He even said that jail is not a bad place. Imagine a CM giving a message that one should go to jail. Lalu Prasad Yadav was also not sent to jail immediately… Our judiciary gives time to argue the case before conviction, so Lalu Prasad Yadav was also given a chance and he went to jail after 30 years,” he said.

“Sometimes he says Satyendar Jain should be given Bharat Ratna… so Amanatulla Khan should also be given Bharat Ratna? You are a kattar corrupt party, not an honest one,” he said. “He has double standards and says that the government keeps everyone intimidated and then says that the CBI tells him who will go to jail next.”

Advertisement

“Today, he said the judge has been changed, there is a procedure by which these things are decided… When your ministers are caught indulging in corruption, then you will raise fingers at the judiciary,” he said.