Surprise inspection by Sisodia, officials pulled up

A surprise inspection of the road stretch between ITO and Tilak Bridge on Wednesday led Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia to issue a warning to Public Works Department (PWD) officials for lack of maintenance.

Officials said Sisodia found that the road, foot over bridges, and road aesthetics were poorly maintained. “We are determined to make roads of Delhi beautiful and commuter friendly. Any laxity on the part of officials will not be tolerated,” Sisodia said.

Sisodia took over the PWD after Satyendar Jain was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in an alleged money laundering case.

Sisodia inspected road markings and lifts for skywalk near Tilak Bridge. “Officials will have to follow maintenance standards set by the government, which includes cleanliness, landscaping among others,” he said.