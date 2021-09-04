Surgery, shifting locations: How man behind 4 murders in Kasganj played dead for 3 years

From undergoing plastic surgery to changing locations, 34-year-old Rakesh — who allegedly killed his wife, two children, and friend — made every effort for three years to remain ‘dead’, said Kasganj Police. He was arrested two days ago for the murders.

Police said Rakesh had an extra-marital affair with a policewoman, Rubi, which led him to kill his family and bury their bodies in the basement of a Bisrakh house. The accused also allegedly murdered his friend Rajendra in Kasganj the same year to mislead police into believing it was him, as he had similar height and build.

The case came to light as files were re-opened and pending DNA samples from a headless body were obtained, police said.

“We had been reviewing cold cases in the district. When we began investigating the case, we found that lab samples had not been looked into. We contacted the FSL department in Agra and the DNA report showed that the body found three years ago was not of the same person that the family identified. This is when we got on to Rakesh’s trail; the case was worked out after a month. The accused changed his physical appearance and his locations to evade detection,” said Botre Rohan Pramod, SP, Kasganj.

In February 2018, a kidnapping case was filed against Rakesh in Greater Noida after his wife, Ratnesh, and two children disappeared. Months later, a body was found without a head and wrists in Kasganj which was identified as that of Rakesh by his brother. Investigation was pending in both cases, said police.

Following the murders, police said Rakesh underwent plastic surgery on his nose, and shaved his head, moustache, and beard. He then fled to Haryana and began working as a dailywage laborer to remain under the radar. Rakesh then travelled to Jammu for some time and came back to UP, all the while changing appearances and identities. One of his aliases was Dileep Sharma and a fake Aadhar card was made in this name.

At the start of the investigation, police mounted surveillance on Rakesh’s family. “We did not question the family or bring them into custody. Surveillance helped us confirm that Rakesh was alive and it gave us important evidence with regards to his movements,” said the SP.

Rakesh stayed in constant touch with his girlfriend despite shifting locations, said police. It was when he was visiting Rubi in Kasganj that he was arrested. Rubi, Rakesh’s father Banwari Lal, his brother Rajeev and two other relatives, Indravati and Pravesh, have also been arrested for alleged murder and conspiracy by Kasganj Police.