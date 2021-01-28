Surgeries, OPDs resume: Covid-19 cases in double digits

An order issued by S M Ali, special secretary of Health and Family Welfare, directed all hospitals under the Delhi government, including the society hospitals, to restore the services.

Observing a dip in the daily number of Covid-19 cases in the city, the Delhi government has decided to resume surgeries, OPDs and other medical services at all its hospitals. The move is expected to benefit hundreds of non-Covid patients who have been put on waiting lists due to the pandemic.

Delhi recorded 96 fresh Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, the lowest single-day figure recorded since April 30 last year. The positivity rate was 0.32% after the city conducted 29,855 tests.

“In supersession of all previous orders in this regard and in view of the decrease in the number of Covid-19 cases in Delhi, it is hereby directed that all kinds of surgeries/invasive procedures/IPD/OPDs and other medical services shall be started in all hospitals under the government of Delhi,” the order stated.

The elective surgeries and OPD facilities in government hospitals were curtailed in March after witnessing a rise in the daily number of Covid-19 cases.

The massive drop in the number of daily cases on Wednesday can partly be attributed to the fall in the number of tests done during the day.

The infection tally in the city stood at 6,34,325 and the death toll reached 10,829 with nine new fatalities. Earlier this month, the government had resumed the OPD services at Lok Nayak and Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality hospitals, which were turned into Covid-only facilities.

At present, there are 8,729 beds for Covid-19 patients, out of which 8,011 (91.77%) are lying vacant.

Meanwhile, the city vaccinated 6,545 beneficiaries against the target of 8,100 on Wednesday — a turnout of 80.8%. Twelve cases of adverse event following immunisation (AEFI) were reported from the 11 districts on Wednesday, according to the government officials.

At present, the vaccination programme is being carried out at 81 sites across the city. According to sources, the process of increasing the number of sites by 25 is underway. “Twenty-five more session sites will be added to the existing number. The decision was taken after observing an improvement in the daily vaccination numbers,” said a senior official from the state health department.