Surgeries, little compensation, lengthy cases: 6 acid attack victims speak up

No arrest in one case, the accused out on bail in two others, and arduous fights for justice in the rest — for victims of acid attacks in the capital, the crime is only the start of a long and financially crippling journey. A week after a 17-year-old girl was attacked with acid in Delhi’s Dwarka, by a man whose advances she had rejected, The Indian Express spoke to six acid attack victims on their road to justice, paved with dozens of expensive surgeries.

“For six years, I could not sleep or go out of my house because of the burns. I was attacked with an acid used to clean metals. It’s been 18 years now, but my wounds never healed,” said Anu Mukherjee, a 40-year-old acid attack survivor who lives in Delhi’s Kailash Colony.

Anu and her brother lost their parents when they were teenagers, and the two left their aunt’s home to earn for themselves. She took up a job as a dancer at a hotel in Jangpura. “It was December 2004. I was leaving home when my colleague and her male friend poured a bottle of acid on me over a petty fight at work. I was in the ICU for three months,” said Anu.

In the last 18 years, she has undergone 22 surgeries in Delhi and Mumbai, which cost her Rs 50 lakh. Her family said they received just Rs 2 lakh as compensation from the government.

Over the past five years, there have been 46 acid attack cases in the national capital. As per the Centre’s guidelines, victims are entitled to a minimum of Rs 3 lakh. In case of disfigurement of face or vital organs, the amount can be extended to Rs 8-9 lakh.

“It took me six years and several court visits to even send the accused to prison,” she said. The accused, Meena and Qauib, were sentenced to life imprisonment only in 2016.

In an advisory on expediting cases of acid attacks on women, dated 2015, the Ministry of Home Affairs wrote: “The issue of apprehending the culprits and fast tracking of justice needs to be seriously considered. The whole objective of providing stringent punishment provisions… is to increase the deterrent value against the perpetrators of the crimes. Hence, it is requested that the States/UTs must take proactive measures to expedite investigation, trial of the acid attack cases and bring them under a definite time frame.”

Seventeen years ago, 37-year-old Renu Sharma, a resident of Ashok Nagar, was attacked by her tenant Yashpal. The two had been in an argument over the man’s lifestyle. “I sustained over 48% burn injuries. To date, my skin feels itchy and my neck hurts,” she said. In the last 17 years, Renu has undergone 18 surgeries, each costing Rs 1-3 lakh. She has lost her eyesight. From the government, she received Rs 7 lakh in compensation.

“I had dreams. I wanted to get married and have kids. My father had to sell our house and take loans. My relatives blamed me and said I was having an affair with the accused.” she said.

Officials said Yashpal was awarded a life sentence in 2008.

“I approached the court to get a decent job so I could repay the loans. In 2018, the Delhi High Court directed authorities to provide me with a job within three months, but it took two years,” she said.

Mohini, 39, from Delhi’s Geeta Colony had a similar experience of relatives disowning her. “I became an outcast,” said Mohini, who was attacked with acid in 2005 by a man whose proposal she had rejected. The accused was sent to prison and completed his five-year sentence in 2010.

“My neighbours blamed me and said, ‘taali ek haath se nahi bajti’. I used to cover my face all the time; I was ashamed. I’m glad things are different now – my husband supports me and has given me the confidence not to hide my face,” said Mohini, who sustained 38% burn injuries and has spent over Rs 25 lakh in treatment. She now works with the Delhi State Legal Services Authority and supports her family.

In 2021, Delhi recorded the highest number of acid attacks among metros. While the national capital recorded nine, there were no cases in Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Pune. Mumbai recorded one case and Kolkata witnessed two. Till December 15 this year, Delhi saw eight cases, of which five have been solved.

Shaheena, 36, from Northeast Delhi had to wait for four years for the court to award life sentence to the three men who attacked her with acid in 2009.

“A man named Waliuddin had approached my family for my hand in marriage, but my parents said no. He threatened me, but I thought he would stop soon. He didn’t. They attacked me when I was leaving home,” said Shaheena.

She sustained over 40% burn injuries. And while the accused were caught within a week, it took four years for a conviction. In the meantime, Shaheena’s parents had to pay almost Rs 25 lakh for 19 surgeries. She received a compensation of Rs 5 lakh after a plea in court in 2016.

“We received money after seven years. Does anyone even care? In the meantime, my mother fell sick and we had to stop my surgeries. I was going to get married but I live with my parents now. I also left my job as a school teacher,” she said.

Her family said relatives stopped talking to them fearing that Shaheena would ask for money.

For many, there’s still no closure. Bimla Rautela (40) from Dwarka said her attackers were never identified.

In 2010, she and her husband had shifted to a new house with their two-year-old son when she was attacked by an unknown man. “I wish I knew who it was. I was standing outside my house when someone ran towards me and attacked me with acid. My eyes, neck and ears were damaged. Our family never supported me financially or emotionally. I also lost my job at a salon,” said Bimla, who sustained over 67% burn injuries and got over a dozen surgeries done.

“My husband spent Rs 20-25 lakh on my treatment. The government only gave us Rs 7 lakh,” said Bimla, who said she withdrew her complaint after half a year because the police allegedly started harassing her family. She now works with an NGO to train as a hairdresser and wants to open her own salon.

While most of the victims are women, 40-year-old Chandrahas, who was attacked in 2011, stands as an exception. He was 29 when a group of men threw acid on him after he scolded one of them for harassing a girl.

“I was just objecting to the molestation. I sustained over 40% burn injuries and had 25 surgeries. My eyes, ears, nose, neck and back were injured. Neither the government nor any NGO helped me. Most people think only women survivors need help,” said Chandrahas, who used to be a businessman and now works for acid attack survivors.

He said he became the target of mockery as many would say such incidents only happen to women. His family paid over Rs 35 lakh for the surgery but received Rs 1 lakh compensation since the incident was termed “accidental”.

The accused was arrested the same year but came out on bail in six months. “He is roaming freely. He got married and moved on. My life came to a standstill,” Chandrahas said.