Surge in cyber crimes, 3 new stations set up in Gurgaon

Written by Samar Jain

The Haryana home department has sanctioned 21 new cyber police stations across the state, of which three have been set up in Gurgaon to handle a surge in cyber crime cases.

The three new stations – one each in South, Manesar and West zones – began functioning on Friday, said police officers. Prior to this, Gurgaon had one cyber crime police station in Sector 43, which has now been assigned for the East zone. Officials said that Gurgaon is the only district in Haryana to have four such stations.

Earlier this year, Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij had said that every police district should have at least one cyber police station to deal with rising incidents of cyber crimes.

Indiwar, ACP cyber, said that all three new cyber police stations have started registration of complaints with a ‘soft launch’ on Friday.

“There has been a surge in cyber crime complaints after the pandemic. The new police stations will help in probing cyber crimes in the city. So far this year, we have received over 5000 complaints related to cyber crime and over 40 FIRs have been registered. The new cyber police stations will run awareness campaigns and sessions for people,” said the ACP.

Police said the maximum complaints of cyber crime are related to debit/credit card fraud and online/e-commerce fraud. In 2018, Haryana’s first cyber police station was launched in Gurgaon.

Subhash Boken, spokesperson, Gurgaon Police, said, “The cyber police station for the western zone has been set up on the premises of Palam Vihar police station. The cyber police station for the Manesar zone will operate from IMT Sector 7 police station while the cyber police station for south zone has been set up at sector 65 police station.”