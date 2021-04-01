Surface parking rate doubled in some South Delhi localities

Officials said that as per requirements and use, decisons would be taken on other parking facilities too. (File)

The South MCD Wednesday doubled the surface parking rate at Yusuf Sarai market and in the 500-metre vicinity of the Green Park multi-level parking from

Rs 20 per hour to Rs 40 per hour. It also approved a policy for registration and collection of permission charges for holding marriage functions and social events at banquet halls in unauthorised colonies.

The proposal was passed in the standing committee citing that people have a tendency to prefer surface parking, leading to the nearby multi-level parking being underutilised.

Leader of House of South MCD Narendra Chawla said street surface parking near the Green Park multi-level and puzzle parking has been increased from Rs 20 per hour (maximum Rs 100) to Rs 40 per hour (maximum Rs 200).

A report prepared by the South MCD said a recent inspection found that while the parking capacity of the tower type multi-level parking facility at Green Park Metro station is 136 cars, only 30-40% of it is being used.

Officials said that as per requirements and use, decisons would be taken on other parking facilities too. There are multi-level parkings in Hauz Khas, Lajpat Nagar, Sarojini Nagar, Munirka, Rajouri Garden and New Friends Colony.