Suresh N Patel sworn in as Central Vigilance Commissioner

Vigilance commissioner Suresh N Patel was on Wednesday sworn in as the Central Vigilance Commissioner, a communique issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan said.

He made and subscribed the oath of his office before President Droupadi Murmu, it said.

Press Trust of India (PTI) had last month reported that Patel, who has been working as acting Central Vigilance Commissioner (CVC), was likely to be appointed as the chief of the probity watchdog Central Vigilance Commission.