Surat fire echo: Delhi govt asks fire dept to shut coaching centres above fourth floor

The Delhi government Monday ordered the fire department to “immediately” shut all coaching centres in the city housed above the fourth floor of high-rises as a “precautionary step”, three days after a blaze in a coaching institute claimed the lives of 22 students in Gujarat’s Surat.

Delhi Home Minister Satyendar Jain issued an order directing the Director of the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) to carry out an immediate inspection of all coaching centres, and to “take strict action” as per fire safety guidelines to prevent such accidents in the capital.

“As a precautionary step…all such coaching centres operating in high-rise buildings (more than four floors, excluding stilt floor) shall be inspected by the director (DFS)… who shall take…action for closing down…coaching institutes operating above the fourth floor in such buildings,” the order, issued Monday, states.

Laxmi Nagar, Mukherjee Nagar and Karol Bagh in the capital are home to a large number of coaching institutes.

Delhi chief fire officer Atul Garg said the DFS has formed four teams to carry out the inspections. “Our teams will inspect coaching centres in Karol Bagh, Kalu Sarai, Laxmi Nagar and Mukherjee Nagar in the first phase,” Garg said.

On Monday, the Urban Development Department also notified 10 amendments to the building bylaws, which were approved by an inter-ministerial panel on February 22. The amendments, which outlaw kitchens and cooking activities on rooftops and in basements, among others, are aimed at plugging the loopholes that intensified the February 12 Karol Bagh hotel fire that claimed 17 lives.

The amendments also state that fire NOCs for guesthouses will not be issued to buildings that have more than four floors (excluding basement and stilt floor). “Carbon monoxide detectors and alarm…as required by DFS be installed,” it states.

“It has been observed that many rooftops and basements are being misused… Owners will be required to submit floor plans, indicating the use of each floor, to the fire department while applying for NOC,” a statement said.