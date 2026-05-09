Surajkund Mela tragedy: Fatal swing ride was never in bid; report flags ‘sheer negligence’

The ‘Tsunami Jhula’ amusement ride that collapsed at the Surajkund International Crafts Mela in February, killing a police inspector and injuring multiple visitors, was not included in the original list of rides submitted by the contractor during the bidding process. The fatal installation also operated without due approval amidst hazardous site conditions and “poor workmanship”, the state human rights commission was told last month.

Hearing a suo motu case along with multiple complaints on April 7—the order was released Saturday afternoon—the Haryana Human Rights Commission (HHRC) took on record a state Tourism Department report that pinpointed “sheer negligence” by three Haryana Tourism Corporation (HTC) officials: Activity Head Nitin Kataria, Executive Engineer Satish Deswal, and Junior Engineer Nishant.

The coram of Justice Lalit Batra, judicial member Kuldip Jain and member Deep Bhatia noted, quoting from compliance reports submitted to it, the three HTC officials have been charge-sheeted for major penalty under the Haryana Civil Services Rules for dereliction of duty.

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The HHRC order noted that the “ride in question namely ‘Tsunami Jhula’, which led to unfortunate fatal and non-fatal accident, was not even included in the list of rides submitted by the contractor at the time of bidding”. The Commission observed that installing the swing amounted to a “grave violation of tender condition and demonstrates unauthorized installation” without due approval.

A separate report from the state chief electrical inspector exposed a severe lack of safety norms across the fairground. The inspector’s findings, accompanied by site photographs, depicted “hazardous conditions such as open electrical distribution boxes, exposed and loosely hanging wires, improper jointing and unprotected cables laid in areas accessible to the public”. The report cautioned that these conditions “could have resulted in serious accidents including electric shock, short-circuit or fire incidents”.

Faridabad police chief told to expedite probe

The tragedy unfolded on the evening of February 7, 2026, when the giant swing snapped from one side while carrying passengers. As police personnel rushed to rescue trapped visitors, the structure suddenly broke from the other side, crashing down on Inspector Jagdish of the Haryana Police. He succumbed to his injuries during treatment at Supreme Hospital, Eros Garden. Many visitors and other police officers also sustained serious injuries.

An FIR was registered at the Surajkund police station against the operator from Himachal Fun Fair Company, Mohammad Shakir, and his staff. However, the HHRC flagged a significant disconnect in the ongoing police probe. While the HTC inquiry indicted its own senior officials for gross negligence, the Commission remarked that the police investigating team currently “has no clue of those delinquents”.

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The Commission has directed the Faridabad police commissioner to expedite the investigation and submit an action taken report.

A day after the collapse of the swing, the Faridabad Police had arrested the swing operator and a staff member. A police spokesperson said on Saturday that the owner of the swing, Shubham Gupta, was arrested from Faridabad and sent to judicial custody earlier this week.