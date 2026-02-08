Surajkund Mela goes on as deadly ‘Tsunami swing’, nearby rides stay closed; colleagues recall policeman who died on duty

Following the ride mishap on Saturday evening, the amusement ride area of Surajkund Mela has been temporarily closed as a precautionary measure. (Express Photo)

Inspector Jagdish Prasad, who recently lost his life trying to assist nearly two dozen people who fell from the ‘Tsunami swing’ at the ongoing Surajkund Mela in Faridabad, was reportedly planning to take leave for a few days before his impending retirement to tend to house renovations.

“But he never made it,” rued his colleagues from Palwal Civil Lines and also those who were stationed with him at the Mela.

Meanwhile, the 39th Surajkund International Crafts Mela is continuing as scheduled, with the district administration and the Mela Authority clarifying the same in a Sunday morning statement.

Following the tragic incident on Saturday evening, the amusement ride area has been temporarily closed as a precautionary measure pending completion of the ongoing investigation.