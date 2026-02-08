Surajkund Mela goes on as deadly ‘Tsunami swing’, nearby rides stay closed; colleagues recall policeman who died on duty
Ayush Sinha, Deputy Commissioner, Faridabad, and Parth Gupta, Managing Director, Haryana Tourism Corporation Limited, insisted that all technical checks were in place and daily mechanical inspection reports were being sent.
Inspector Jagdish Prasad, who recently lost his life trying to assist nearly two dozen people who fell from the ‘Tsunami swing’ at the ongoing Surajkund Mela in Faridabad, was reportedly planning to take leave for a few days before his impending retirement to tend to house renovations.
“But he never made it,” rued his colleagues from Palwal Civil Lines and also those who were stationed with him at the Mela.
Meanwhile, the 39th Surajkund International Crafts Mela is continuing as scheduled, with the district administration and the Mela Authority clarifying the same in a Sunday morning statement.
Following the tragic incident on Saturday evening, the amusement ride area has been temporarily closed as a precautionary measure pending completion of the ongoing investigation.
A thorough probe into the matter is underway, along with a comprehensive review of all safety standards and protocols. All other segments of the mela, including cultural performances, handicraft stalls, food courts, and entertainment activities, remain fully operational and safe, officials said.
“He (Jagdish Prasad) was very humble and had a quiet and calm demeanour,” Special Police Officer (SPO) Phool Singh told The Indian Express.
“I would tell him I get scared looking at the swing, and would tell him, despite him being my senior, not to be near it. Every day, some young girl or boy would vomit after the ride. He still went to save the riders. I have no more words,” he added.
Another colleague of the deceased inspector, not wishing to be named, said all the ride operators seem to have left the area after the incident.
“Checking here was only for show and superficial; nothing was thorough,” he added.
However, addressing the press near the swing on Sunday afternoon, Ayush Sinha, Deputy Commissioner, Faridabad, and Parth Gupta, Managing Director, Haryana Tourism Corporation Limited, insisted that all technical checks were in place and daily mechanical inspection reports were being sent.
“The ADC-level 8-member committee probe will look into and address every lapse,” Sinha said.
“The government is hearing the cost of treatment of the injured; six of the 12 admitted yesterday (Saturday) were discharged today morning. The tender for the swing grounds was around Rs 1 crore, and the FIR is against the proprietor of Himachal Fun Fair [which ran the amusement rides section named Jhula Grounds], one Mohd Shakir, and other involved vendors,” Gupta said.
Late Inspector Jagdish Prasad was a resident of Mathura district. He was assigned to Surajkund Mela duty from the Police Lines in Palwal on January 31.
After the postmortem was conducted early Sunday morning, the body was taken to his native village in Mathura for the last rites, Prasad’s son Gaurav Kunjil said over the phone.
Abhimanyu Hazarika is a Senior Correspondent with The Indian Express, based in Gurgaon.
