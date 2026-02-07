Video: Swing collapses at Surajkund fair, cop involved in rescue op dies; 12 injured

A policeman was killed and 12 others were injured after a swing collapsed at the Surajkund International Crafts Mela in Faridabad on Saturday evening. The deceased has been identified as Inspector Jagdish Prasad. Officers said he had rushed for the rescue efforts after the swing collapsed when a part of it crushed him.

The Inspector and others who injured were rushed to the Badshah Khan Civil Hospital for treatment, said police, adding that he succumbed to his injuries later.

“A total of 13 people were injured in the unfortunate incident, out of which one has died. It is unfortunate. We will take strict action against the vendor concerned,” said Deputy Commissioner Ayush Singh.