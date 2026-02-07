Video: Swing collapses at Surajkund fair, cop involved in rescue op dies; 12 injured

Inspector Jagdish Prasad and others who injured were rushed to the Badshah Khan Civil Hospital for treatment, said police, adding that he succumbed to his injuries later.

By: Express News Service
2 min readGurgaonUpdated: Feb 7, 2026 08:57 PM IST
The area was barricaded to prevent mishaps, said officers. (Screengrab from video)The area was barricaded to prevent mishaps, said officers. (Screengrab from video)
A policeman was killed and 12 others were injured after a swing collapsed at the Surajkund International Crafts Mela in Faridabad on Saturday evening. The deceased has been identified as Inspector Jagdish Prasad. Officers said he had rushed for the rescue efforts after the swing collapsed when a part of it crushed him.

“A total of 13 people were injured in the unfortunate incident, out of which one has died. It is unfortunate. We will take strict action against the vendor concerned,” said Deputy Commissioner Ayush Singh.

District officials, including Deputy Commissioner Ayush Singh, the Managing Director of Tourism, and senior police officers, reached the spot soon after the incident that happened around 6 pm. The area was barricaded to prevent mishaps, said officers.

A Faridabad police spokesperson added, “The Inspector was from Palwal and was on duty at the Mela. The swing had fallen on one side and he was near the other side, trying to rescue people when he got seriously injured. He was declared dead at the hospital.” Earlier in the day, a gate near the Food Court had fallen due to strong winds, as per attendees.

Faridabad fair accident

The Surajkund International Crafts Mela is held annually in February at Surajkund in Faridabad. Organised by the Surajkund Mela Authority and Haryana Tourism in collaboration with Union Ministries of Tourism, Textiles, Culture, and External Affairs, it has been running since 1987 and is widely regarded as one of the largest crafts fairs in the world.

It serves as a major platform to showcase and preserve India’s rich diversity of handicrafts, handlooms, folk arts, traditional paintings, metalwork, pottery, woodcraft, and regional cuisines, according to the organisers.

The Mela began on January 31 this year and will continue till February 15. This year’s theme is “Local to Global – Atmanirbhar Bharat”.

