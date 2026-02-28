Nitish Katara murder case: SC orders Vikas Yadav’s release on furlough, to spend time with family on Holi

The Supreme Court orders the temporary release of Vikas Yadav from Feb 28 to March 7, allowing him to spend Holi with family after 23 years in prison. (File Photo)

The Supreme Court on Friday ordered the release of Nitish Katara murder case convict Vikas Yadav on furlough after he requested temporary release to spend time with his family on Holi.

A bench of Justice M M Sundresh and Vipul M Pancholi permitted the grant of furlough from February 28 to March 7. The court asked him to report back to the concerned prison authorities at or before 5 pm on March 7.

The order pointed out that it was a case where the petitioner has been under incarceration for 23 years without the grant of remission, pursuant to the judgment rendered by the Delhi High Court, by which he was sentenced to undergo life imprisonment, which included ]actual imprisonment for 25 years without remission.