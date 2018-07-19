Supreme Court tells Centre: Consider blacklisting builders, contractors who violate norms

Do not stop action against unauthorised constructions in Delhi, Supreme Court told centre. (Express photo) Do not stop action against unauthorised constructions in Delhi, Supreme Court told centre. (Express photo)

Do not stop action against unauthorised constructions in Delhi, the Supreme Court said on Wednesday and asked the Centre to consider framing rules to blacklist builders, contractors and architects who violate municipal bye-laws while constructing residential complexes.

“Action is always initiated against the owner of the building or flat. However, it’s the builders, contractors and architects who violate laws. By action we mean you must blacklist them when it is found they have not followed the plan as passed by the corporation. You should keep a track of such builders and if they are found to have broken the law you must deny them permission to construct more buildings,” a bench of Justice M B Lokur and Justice Deepak Gupta said.

The bench gave the Centre two weeks to frame and notify the rules suggesting action against the errant builders. Agreeing with the bench, Attorney General K K Venugopal, appearing for the Union Urban Development Ministry, said, “Yes, they should be proceeded against because they are the ones who get permission and it’s not just the owner who should be held responsible.”

The AG denied charges that the Land and Development Office (L&DO) had instructed municipal bodies not to carry out the sealing drive. The court-appointed monitoring committee, which is overseeing the sealing drive had alleged that the municipal bodies had refused to seal illegal buildings in Amar Colony in south Delhi.

“Based on the affidavit filed (by Urban Development Ministry), we direct that there will be no stoppage of sealing or demolition,” the bench said. The court asked the Special Task Force (STF), constituted on its order to oversee enforcement of laws on illegal constructions, to explore the feasibility of “digital mapping” of Delhi with assistance from National Informatics Centre or the Indian Space Research Organisation.

