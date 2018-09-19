Supreme Court summons Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari for breaking lock of sealed house

Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari (File Photo) Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari (File Photo)

The Supreme Court Wednesday issued a contempt notice to Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari for allegedly breaking the lock of a house sealed by the East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) in Gokulpur, PTI reported.

The apex court took cognizance of the report by the monitoring committee and directed Tiwari to appear before it on September 25.

The Delhi Police had registered a case against Tiwari after EDMC filed a complaint, citing news reports that the northeast Delhi MP Sunday tampered with the seal of a dairy that was shut down for running illegally. The premises of the house were being used as a “dairy facility”, and was allegedly operating in violation of the Delhi Master Plan, the EDMC said.

Also read | Despite FIR, Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari returns to break East MCD seal, stopped

Based on the EDMC complaint, the case against Tiwari was registered under IPC Section 188 and relevant provisions of the Delhi Municipal Corporation Act, a police officer said.

Despite the FIR, Tiwari returned to Gokulpuri village on Tuesday, with the intention of breaking the seal, along with party workers and locals. However, in presence of heavy police force, the municipal administration stopped him.

When asked why, as a public representative, he is breaking the law, Tiwari said the sealing at the Gokulpuri property was done illegally. “There were people living there, and the officials sealed it on the pretext of a dairy being run there,” he had said.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd