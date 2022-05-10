Supreme Court stays non-bailable warrant against Noida CEO Ritu Maheshwari

The Supreme Court on Tuesday stayed the non-bailable warrant issued by the Allahabad High Court against Noida chief executive officer (CEO) officer Ritu Maheshwari for failing to appear before it in a contempt case, a day after it had refused to do so.

A bench presided by Chief Justice of India N V Ramana stayed the order after senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi mentioned it. The court will take up the plea for a detailed hearing Wednesday.

Rohatgi told the bench that Maheshwari had gone to the high court on May 5, the day she was asked to appear, but was late to reach. “This is a gross case where a lady officer appeared in Allahabad High Court, her lawyer was present and sought a pass over but the high court issued an order asking her to appear and in custody!” Rohatgi submitted.

The Allahabad High Court had asked the CEO to be present before it on May 5 in connection with a land acquisition case. However, on the designated day, it was informed that she had a flight to catch at 10.30 am.

This upset the high court which said the official was supposed to appear at 10 am and said it amounted to disrespect for the court which went on to direct that she be produced before it in police custody on May 13.

On Monday, the Supreme Court refused to stay the warrant and told the CEO: “You are an IAS officer, you know the rules. Every day we see from Allahabad HC, there’s breach of orders. This is routine, every day one or the officer has to come & seek permission. What is this? You don’t respect orders of the court. If you don’t obey high court orders, you’ll have to face the music.”