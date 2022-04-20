Despite Supreme Court stay on anti-encroachment drive in Delhi’s Jahangirpuri, bulldozers roll on

Several street carts and parts of shops were demolished in an anti-encroachment drive in Delhi’s Jahangirpuri, which was rocked by communal violence last Saturday.

With the Supreme Court ordering a status quo on the anti-encroachment and demolition drive, North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) Mayor, Raja Iqbal said they were stopping the drive. “The order has not reached but we will follow what Supreme Court has ordered. We are stopping it,” he told The Indian Express.

The drive, however, was on until 11.45 am, at the time of filing this report.

An official of the BJP-controlled North Delhi Municipal Corporation had written to the North West DCP on Tuesday, demanding security for an anti-encroachment drive on Wednesday and Thursday in Jahangirpuri.

On Tuesday, Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta wrote to the North MCD Mayor, demanding identification and demolition of “illegal encroachment” and construction by those arrested in the Jahangirpuri violence.

On Wednesday morning, hundreds of police personnel, including several companies of CRPF and RAF, were deployed in the area. At 10.15 am, the first bulldozer arrived and demolished a kiosk. A few minutes later, another bulldozer razed the extended shed of a juice shop.

Additional forces were deployed at several lanes leading to the homes of residents. Policemen came in riot gear holding tear gas munitions, medical kits, and loud hailers. Entry and exit were strictly regulated even though several parents trickled in with their children, dropping them off at school.

In the morning, local resident of the CD park JJ cluster areas, who are mostly employed as scrap dealers, packed their belongings into white cement packets and left the area.

Imtiyaz, 28, said that most of the scrap dealers were taking their goods to store them at local godowns and will return to the area once the drive is over.

Manu, 32, a scrap worker, said he had not been able to open his shop for five days now. “Ramzan is on. I have not been able to buy food for my children. Should I send my children to school or feed them? We welcome the anti-encroachment drive but please give us a shop,” he said.

Rahima, 30, said she had taken out a loan to buy a fridge for Rs 15,000. “They told us that only scrap items will be removed. I kept checking with the police since morning they promised nothing would happen to my shop,” she said.