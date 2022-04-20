Jahangirpuri demolition drive: SC issues stop work order, to hear matter tomorrow

Updated: April 20, 2022 11:55:53 am
The Supreme Court on Wednesday stopped the demolition drive against alleged illegal constructions in Jahangirpuri in New Delhi, asking authorities to maintain status quo, and said it will hear the matter on Thursday.
“Maintain status quo. List it before appropriate bench tomorrow,” ordered Chief Justice of India N V Ramana, as Senior Advocate Dushyant Dave brought the matter to his notice during mentioning hours.
“This is completely unauthorised, unconstitutional, demolition which is now ordered in Delhi, in Jahangirpuri area, where allegedly riots took place. With no notice to anyone, under the Municipal Corporation Act, at least 5 to 15 days notice is required, they have a right to appeal against that… nothing…,” said Dave.
Despite SC order, North MCD commissioner Sanjay Goel refuses to stop work, says will 'speak to law officer'
He pointed out that though the demolition was planned to start at 2 pm, it had already started at 9 am “knowing that we are going to mention it”.
Meanwhile, North MCD commissioner Sanjay Goel has said that he has received no information and will be continuing the demolition process. “I will talk to the law officer,” he said.
