Jahangirpuri demolition drive: SC issues stop work order, to hear matter tomorrow

The Supreme Court on Wednesday stopped the demolition drive against alleged illegal constructions in Jahangirpuri in New Delhi, asking authorities to maintain status quo, and said it will hear the matter on Thursday.

“Maintain status quo. List it before appropriate bench tomorrow,” ordered Chief Justice of India N V Ramana, as Senior Advocate Dushyant Dave brought the matter to his notice during mentioning hours.

Jahangirpuri demolition live updates | Supreme Court orders status quo

“This is completely unauthorised, unconstitutional, demolition which is now ordered in Delhi, in Jahangirpuri area, where allegedly riots took place. With no notice to anyone, under the Municipal Corporation Act, at least 5 to 15 days notice is required, they have a right to appeal against that… nothing…,” said Dave.

He pointed out that though the demolition was planned to start at 2 pm, it had already started at 9 am “knowing that we are going to mention it”.

Meanwhile, North MCD commissioner Sanjay Goel has said that he has received no information and will be continuing the demolition process. “I will talk to the law officer,” he said.