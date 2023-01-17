Delhi govt’s ‘hypothetical’ administrative difficulties ‘more imaginary than real’: Centre to Supreme Court

The Centre Tuesday told the Supreme Court the Delhi government’s “hypothetical” administrative difficulties were “more imaginary than real”, and that the AAP was resorting to “protest and theatrics” even though the matter was sub-judice.

“It is impossible, constitutionally, for the NCT of Delhi to succeed to get constitutional jurisdiction over an Entry in the Second List merely by showing some hypothetical administrative difficulties which are more imaginary than real,” said Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, reported Bar & Bench.

“Protests and theatrics can never take place when the Constitution bench is hearing… Certain things are happening in the capital,” Mehta added.

He also stated that the protest happening in Delhi is capable of being noticed everywhere and can become a matter of embarrassment.

A five-judge Constitutional bench headed by Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud was hearing a dispute between the Centre and the AAP government in Delhi over control of services in the national capital.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had on Monday led a protest march to the Lieutenant Governor’s office along with all his cabinet ministers and AAP MLAs to protest against his alleged interferences in the elected government’s functioning.

The latest flashpoint between the L-G, and the AAP is the city government’s proposal to send school teachers to Finland, an initiative that is allegedly being stalled by the L-G.

“The apex court clearly says that the L-G does not have any independent authority to take decisions and issue directions. Then who is he to stop the file to send teachers to Finland? He is not our headmaster to check our homework. He has to say yes or no to our proposals, ” CM Kejriwal had said during Monday’s protest.