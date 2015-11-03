Follow Us:
Tuesday, August 28, 2018
Supreme Court refuses to reopen land case against Mahesh Sharma

A bench led by Chief Justice H L Dattu dismissed a plea moved by a lawyer to direct the CBI to challenge the acquittal of the BJP leader in this case in 2010.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi | Published: November 3, 2015 3:20:03 am
The Supreme Court Monday refused to reopen a criminal case against Union Tourism Minister Mahesh Sharma, which relates to the allotment of land for his Kailash Hospital at Noida in 1997.

A bench led by Chief Justice H L Dattu dismissed a plea moved by a lawyer to direct the CBI to challenge the acquittal of the BJP leader in this case in 2010.

Former UP chief secretary Neera Yadav has been facing various court cases relating to allotment of plots to persons during her tenure as head of Noida’s development authority. One of the cases pertained to allotment of land to Kailash Hospital. Sharma, now a minister in the NDA government, has been acquitted by the trial court.

The fresh plea had sought directions to CBI to file an appeal in the HC against Sharma’s acquittal.

