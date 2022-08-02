SC imposes Rs 5 lakh cost on petitioner over PIL seeking directions not to demolish Supertech twin towers

The Supreme Court on Monday imposed “exemplary cost” of Rs 5 lakh on a petitioner for filing a PIL seeking directions not to demolish the twin towers of realty major Supertech Ltd in Noida and instead utilise it for some “national cause”.

A bench of Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia asked the petitioner, ‘Centre for Law and Good Governance’, to deposit the amount with the SC Registry within four weeks so that it can be transferred to the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) to be utilised for the welfare of preferably Covid-19 affected dependents of SCBA members.

The court said that its judgment of August 31, 2021, by which the twin towers located in Sector 92, Noida, were directed to be demolished “for serious violation of the building control regulations… has attained finality” after which no further petition under Article 32 can be maintained raising the question again.

As soon as it took up the matter, the court cautioned the counsel appearing for the petitioner, “we are putting you on guard. There is a final judgment of our court. It has attained finality and the review petition has been dismissed… Demolition is taking place on August 21. Now somebody files an Article 32 petition? We are imposing a cost of Rs 5 lakh”.

But the counsel carried on arguing and said: “I’m suggesting that alternatives are available”.

Justice Dhulia pointed out that the alternatives “have been explored”. The counsel added that his motive was only to come up with constructive suggestions and that it can be given to the Army etc for some national causes.

But the bench dismissed the plea saying “once the decision of this court has attained finality, no petition under Article 32 can be maintained. The purpose of the petition is evidently to seek a consequence directly contrary to the decision of this court and the directions which have been used” and is a “manifest abuse of the process”.

Upholding an Allahabad High Court order, the SC had in August last year directed demolition of the two 40-storey towers, comprising about 850 flats, finding that they flouted regulations regarding distance to be maintained between buildings and fire safety.

The court also held that the towers were constructed “through acts of collusion” between officials of NOIDA (New Okhla Industrial Development Authority) and the group, and gave the go-ahead for prosecuting them.