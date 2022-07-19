scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, July 19, 2022

Prophet remarks row: Supreme Court says Nupur Sharma won’t be arrested for now

The same bench on 1 July had declined to entertain Nupur Sharma's plea, saying she has a “loose tongue” and is “single-handedly responsible for what is happening in the country”.

Written by Apurva Vishwanath | New Delhi |
Updated: July 19, 2022 5:38:00 pm
Nupur Sharma, Nupur sharma hate speech, nupur sharma news, supreme court on nupur sharmaNupur Sharma hate speech case: The Supreme Court has posted the matter for hearing on August 10. (File Photo)

The Supreme Court Tuesday directed that “no coercive action” can be taken against suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma till the next date of hearing in connection with the complaints filed against her in several states over her remarks on the Prophet during a television debate show.

The top court also said it never intended the BJP leader to visit every court for relief in the hate speech cases against her. “In the light of the subsequent events, the concern of this Court is how to ensure that the petitioner is able to seek alternate remedy. In order to explore such modality, we issue notice,” said a bench of Justices Surya Kant and J B Pardiwala.

On Nupur Sharma’s plea, the bench issued notices to the states where the FIRs and complaints have been filed against her and posted the matter for hearing on August 10.

The same bench had on July 1 declined to entertain her plea, saying she has a “loose tongue” and is “single-handedly responsible for what is happening in the country”, including in Udaipur where a tailor was hacked to death in June for allegedly sharing her remarks.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Covid-19 update: Why precaution dose coverage is low in DelhiPremium
Covid-19 update: Why precaution dose coverage is low in Delhi
Antrix Deal: As it prosecuted Devas, ex-ISRO officials, Govt sought ‘sett...Premium
Antrix Deal: As it prosecuted Devas, ex-ISRO officials, Govt sought ‘sett...
Covid effect? States see big jump in students skipping Class 10, 12 Board...Premium
Covid effect? States see big jump in students skipping Class 10, 12 Board...
Indian envoy: Will like to bring more investment to help Lanka build capa...Premium
Indian envoy: Will like to bring more investment to help Lanka build capa...

“To that extent, we are correcting. We did not intend that you have to go all places,” the bench said on Tuesday.

Senior advocate Maninder Singh, who appeared for Sharma, had requested the top court’s permission on July 1 to withdraw the plea instead of having it dismissed. The bench allowed the petition to be withdrawn with liberty to avail alternate remedies.

Nupur Sharma filed a fresh application on July 18 seeking protection from arrest and clubbing of cases against her. “I beseech your Lordships. The threat is genuine and real now,” argued Singh.

“Have we understood correctly that you are willing to go to one place of your choice?” asked the bench.

Singh replied that since the first FIR was registered in Delhi, Sharma must be allowed to challenge it before the Delhi High Court. He also sought a direction from the Supreme Court to stay all other existing and future FIRs that are based on the same telecast during which Sharma made remarks about the Prophet.

The Supreme Court bench noted that after its order on July 1, various incidents including “one Salman Chisti, claiming to be Khadim of Ajmer Dargah has circulated a video calling for killing the petitioner; another person has a circulated a video threatening to behead the petitioner and some more FIRs have been registered.”

More from Delhi

It also noted in its order that Sharma has apprehensions of being arrested as the Kolkata police had issued a lookout circular against her

Special offer For your UPSC prep, a special sale on our ePaper. Do not miss out!

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Britain records highest ever temperature as heatwave intensifies

Britain records highest ever temperature as heatwave intensifies

12 Sena MPs write to LS Speaker, naming leader and chief whip

12 Sena MPs write to LS Speaker, naming leader and chief whip

Rupee falls to 80/dollar — why is it happening, and where will it end?
Explained

Rupee falls to 80/dollar — why is it happening, and where will it end?

She had to borrow mother's stole, says father of Kerala girl forced to remove innerwear

She had to borrow mother's stole, says father of Kerala girl forced to remove innerwear

Elections don't frighten me, MPs' trust will help build united India: Alva

Elections don't frighten me, MPs' trust will help build united India: Alva

AAP MP claims caste being asked in Agnipath recruitment

AAP MP claims caste being asked in Agnipath recruitment

Lessons on navigating the evolving geopolitics in the Middle East
C. Raja Mohan writes

Lessons on navigating the evolving geopolitics in the Middle East

Premium
NTA to send team to Kerala to probe NEET 'dress code' row

NTA to send team to Kerala to probe NEET 'dress code' row

'Using customised diet as a drug fifth pillar in anti-cancer therapy'
Must Read

'Using customised diet as a drug fifth pillar in anti-cancer therapy'

Premium
Lalit, Sushmita and us: It's time to change the standard love story
Opinion

Lalit, Sushmita and us: It's time to change the standard love story

'Go home and chill': 5-year-old asks Amitabh Bachchan why he's working at 80

'Go home and chill': 5-year-old asks Amitabh Bachchan why he's working at 80

African swine fever reported in Assam: All you need to know about the non-zoonotic disease

African swine fever reported in Assam: All you need to know about the non-zoonotic disease

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 19: Latest News
Advertisement