Supreme Court lawyer found dead at her Noida residence

Written by Amil Bhatnagar and Sarah Khan

A 60-year-old Supreme Court lawyer was found dead at her Noida residence Tuesday. Police said the body of the victim, Kuljeet Kaur, was found with a cloth around the mouth in her bedroom, and the house was ransacked. Police said they are on the lookout for two domestic helps — a married couple recently hired by the victim — who are missing.

Police received information about the woman’s death from relatives, who discovered the body after they failed to get in touch with her for over 24 hours.

“The body has been sent for a post-mortem. Prima facie, it appears she was murdered and the house was ransacked. Two domestic helps hired a week ago are missing, which makes it appear suspicious. We are also informed there is a property dispute,” said Dr Kaustubh, Circle Officer, Noida 1st.

Kaur’s family said she lived alone in her Sector 31 bungalow after her husband, Navjot Singh, a retired Navy captain, died last December. Family members claimed a property dispute was pending in court. Neighbours claimed they saw Kaur watering the plants Tuesday evening. Her sister Divya Bajaj discovered the body and called police.

Relatives said Divya had visited her over the weekend and left Monday. When her other sister, Sanjana, tried calling her on Tuesday, she didn’t get a response.

“She usually calls us every few hours… when we didn’t get a call from her and her phone went unavailable despite several attempts, I called her neighbour to check on her. She informed us that the gates were open, but the house was dark. So we rushed to her house,” said Sanjana, adding that it was then that Divya found her sister’s body.

Family members said a Honda City car, belonging to the victim and parked inside the premises, is missing. “We haven’t been able to trace the car because the relatives don’t know the registration number,” said an officer.

A forensics team from Lucknow visited the house, and police are looking at CCTV footage from the vicinity.

The Executive Committee of the Supreme Court Bar Association wrote a letter to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath seeking action. “We request you to order a fair and expeditious investigation to unearth the conspiracy behind her murder,” it stated.

(Sarah Khan is an intern with The Indian Express)