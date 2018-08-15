Follow Us:
Tuesday, August 14, 2018
Express Audio: Veteran journalist Coomi Kapoor on media freedom and how it has changed over the years
Supreme Court judge rues taking over challenge to anti-sealing law from Delhi HC

The long adjournment came as Additional Solicitor General A S Nadkarni, appearing for the Centre, sought more time to finalise the government’s response to a report by Niti Aayog.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi | Published: August 15, 2018 1:36:23 am
anti-sealing law, supreme court, Delhi high court, Delhi sealing, delhi govt, delhi news, Indian Express news The bench of Justice Lokur and Justice Deepak Gupta has been reviewing the drive against illegal constructions in Delhi. (Express photo/Praveen Khanna)
A Supreme Court bench hearing matters on the sealing of unauthorised constructions in the capital Tuesday adjourned the matter to February next year. A visibly anguished bench remarked that it was a “mistake” on its part to have transferred some petitions, challenging the validity of a central law intended to save unauthorised development from punitive action, to itself from the Delhi High Court, where it was pending since 2013.

“I made a mistake,” Justice Madan B Lokur, heading a three-judge bench, said, as it took up for hearing petitions challenging the Delhi Masterplan 2021. Justice Lokur is set to retire in December. The long adjournment came as Additional Solicitor General A S Nadkarni, appearing for the Centre, sought more time to finalise the government’s response to a report by Niti Aayog.

With the court fixing the next hearing to February, Delhi government counsel D N Goburdhan sought to remind the bench that it was the court which had transferred all matters from the High Court. Amicus Curiae senior advocate Ranjit Kumar urged the bench to hear it at an earlier date, but Justice Lokur was unrelenting.

The bench of Justice Lokur and Justice Deepak Gupta has been reviewing the drive against illegal constructions in Delhi.

The court’s tough stance had led to unsavoury situations for the municipal authorities, as well as the Delhi and central governments, on many occasions.

