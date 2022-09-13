scorecardresearch
Monday, Sep 12, 2022

Supreme Court issues notice to Centre on Bar’s plea seeking land for lawyer’s chambers

Appearing for the lawyer’s body, Senior Advocate Vikas Singh pointed out that the Foreign Correspondents Club had already been issued eviction notice and urged the court to issue notice on its request that the premises be handed over to SCBA, but the SC bench refused to.

Hearing the plea, Justice Bhat pointed out that Indian Law Institute was a deemed university and said its remit was to assist the court. (File Photo)

The Supreme Court Monday issued notice to the Centre on a plea by the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) seeking direction to the Ministry of Urban Development “to grant permission for conversion of entire land measuring 1.33 acres allotted to the Supreme Court behind petrol pump near ITO as a chamber block for lawyers”.

A bench of Chief Justice of India U U Lalit and S Ravindra Bhat, however, declined to issue notice on its prayer to direct the Ministry “to convert entire area around the Supreme Court as a Supreme Court Complex so that all buildings across Supreme Court on Bhagwan Das Road, including Foreign Correspondents Club of South Asia, Indian Law Institute, Indian Society of International Law among others, can be utilised either for conversion into chamber or for re-development as chamber block/ use for activities of Supreme Court or for other amenities for lawyers”.

Hearing the plea, Justice Bhat pointed out that Indian Law Institute was a deemed university and said its remit was to assist the court. “Which other body of professionals can we entertain like this and say you go and divest other people’s properties for them?” Pointing out that this was public land, which even has residential premises, that was being sought, the bench queried “the question is to what lengths do we go?”

Singh said he was not asking that they should be divested, but only relocated and given for lawyers’ chambers or for other purposes of the SC. The CJI then referred to the issue of chambers allotted to lawyers remaining with them forever and said, “I keep saying this. You must have some ceiling on the period which a lawyer can enjoy the chamber for. It’s not something… property that goes into the hands of a lawyer, it descends down the generation… That has to stop…”

Singh said that’s a separate issue for which the chamber allotment rules will have to be amended. But the CJI responded, “It’s precisely why your demands are ever increasing” and said “you may satisfy the demand as of 2022. What happens after 3 years? What happens after 8 years? Again the same thing”.

