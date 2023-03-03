SC order on EC: A look at other such selection panels, and how objections were swept aside

The decision of the Supreme Court to restrict the government’s power to appoint Chief Election Commissioner and Election Commissioners, and put in place a selection committee comprising the Prime Minister, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha and the Chief Justice of India for the purpose, is significant as it gives the Opposition a say in appointment of those manning the election watchdog.

However, as experience has shown, the Opposition’s objections are mostly overruled.

Such high-powered committees with legal backing are already in place to appoint the CBI Director, Central Vigilance Commissioner (CVC) and vigilance commissioners, Chairperson of the NHRC and its members, Chief Information Commissioner (CIC) and members of the Information Commission, and the Chairperson of the Lokpal and its members. In the past, Opposition members in these panels have often recorded their dissent, but the majority view was in the government’s favour.

CBI Director

The CBI is governed by The Delhi Special Police Establishment (DSPE) Act, 1946.

The Act says “the Central Government shall appoint the Director on the recommendation of the Committee consisting of the Prime Minister as the chairperson, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha or, where there is no such Leader of Opposition, the Leader of the single largest Opposition Party, and the Chief Justice of India or Judge of the Supreme Court nominated by him”.

In a 1997 judgment, the Supreme Court entrusted the task of selecting the CBI Director to the Committee, given the CVC superintendence over the agency’s functioning, and fixed a minimum two-year tenure for the Director. (In 2021, the Central government amended the Delhi Special Police Establishment Act extending the tenures of CBI chief by up to three years after they complete their two-year tenure.)

In January 2017, a face-off took place between the Opposition and the government over the appointment of then Delhi Police Commissioner Alok Kumar Verma as the CBI chief. Mallikarjun Kharge, then the leader of the Congress in the Lok Sabha, objected to Verma’s selection, in the meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, citing his lack of experience in the CBI.

Kharge’s dissent, recorded in writing, asked the government to follow criteria and rules in selecting the new CBI chief. He argued that the government should not overlook and ignore officers with vast experience in the CBI. His reference was to Rupak Kumar Dutta, who had over 17 years of experience in the CBI.

But Verma went on to be appointed the CBI chief.

Another serious face-off took place in October 2018 when the government sent Verma and his deputy Rakesh Asthana — who were at loggerheads then — on leave and replaced Verma with M Nageshwar Rao. The matter went to court.

Kharge wrote to the PM, arguing that the move was “illegal” and “mala fide” as “no one — neither you nor the CVC — enjoy the requisite authority to interfere with the Terms of Service vested in the Director”. He argued that the Director is appointed by way of a statutory process that is transparent and cannot be substituted by way of Executive discretion.

Quoting Section 4B of the Delhi Police Special Establishment Act, he said the Director has a two-year tenure and “shall not be transferred except with the previous consent of the Committee”.

In January 2019, the Supreme Court reinstated Verma. But two days later, the PM-headed high-powered committee removed him on charges of corruption and dereliction of duty in a 2:1 majority decision. Kharge objected and argued Verma cannot be removed simply on the basis of the CVC’s report and gave a dissent note. The third member of the committee, Justice A K Sikri, took a legal position against Verma’s continuance as CBI chief in the light of the report.

A month later, Kharge again dissented when the Government chose IPS officer Rishi Kumar Shukla as the new CBI director. In his dissent note, Kharge argued that Shukla has no experience in investigating anti-corruption cases and that the criterion for selection had been diluted in violation of the law and Supreme Court judgments.

In May 2021, Kharge’s successor and Congress leader in the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury recorded his dissent at the high-powered meeting to pick the CBI chief.

The panel finalised three names for the post of the CBI Director –SSB Director General Kumar Rajesh Chandra, Special Secretary in the Home Ministry V S K Kaumudi and CISF Director General Subodh Kumar Jaiswal. Chowdhury’s dissent was over the procedure of selection.

Before the meeting, the Department of Personnel and Training had sent a list of 109 names to the panel. But on the day the members met, a list of 16 names in two tranches were placed before it. Raising this issue at the meeting, Chowdhury asked how the DoPT could prune the list to 16, eliminating 93 names.

Chowdhury said it was the responsibility of the selection committee to keep or eliminate names, and not that of the DoPT. He then sought deferment of the meeting, but the government did not agree.

At the meeting, at least two frontrunners — 1984-batch IPS officers Y C Modi and Rakesh Asthana — were knocked out of contention when the then Chief Justice of India N V Ramana (as the member of the selection committee) drew the attention of the panel to Supreme Court guidelines on appointment of police chiefs. Justice Ramana pointed out that the March 2019 guidelines of the Supreme Court made it clear that no officer with less than six months to retirement should be appointed state police chief.

Central Vigilance Commissioner, Information Commission

The Central Vigilance Commission Act, 2003, states that “Central Vigilance Commissioner and the Vigilance Commissioners shall be appointed by the President by warrant under his hand and seal: Provided that every appointment under this sub-section shall be made after obtaining the recommendation of a Committee consisting of the Prime Minister as Chairperson, the Minister of Home Affairs and the Leader of the opposition in the House of the people”.

The Right to Information Act, 2005, states that Chief Information Commissioner and Information Commissioners shall be appointed by the President on the recommendation of a committee consisting of “the Prime Minister, who shall be the Chairperson of the committee, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, and a Union Cabinet Minister to be nominated by the Prime Minister”.

In February 2020, the selection of the CVC and Chief Information Commissioner (CIC) ran into a controversy after the government decided on Sanjay Kothari as the new CVC and Bimal Julka as the next CIC, despite objections from Chowdhury, the Opposition member in the selection committees headed by PM Modi.

The panel by a majority decision also appointed Suresh Patel as Vigilance Commissioner and Anita Pandove as Information Commissioner.

Chowdhury had then argued that the “papers provided by the PMO (for appointment of the CVC) disclose glaring and fatal infirmities with the (search) committee itself”. His objection was that Rajiv Kumar, a member of the search committee, has “also turned out to be an applicant for the CVC and was finally shortlisted for the post of CVC by the search committee”.

“The entire purpose of constituting the search committee is vitiated considering that one of the members is himself an applicant and has been shortlisted and recommended for the post of CVC,” Chowdhury had said in a note.

On appointment of the CIC, his note said the government has rendered the entire process of appointment of the CIC and Information Commissioners “an empty paper formality” by not providing any material particulars for the selection.

In October 2020, Chowdhury dissented again. He strongly objected to the appointment of former IFS officer and Information Commissioner Yashvardhan Kumar Sinha as the new CIC. He also objected to the appointment of journalist Uday Mahurkar as an Information Commissioner. In case of Sinha, he is learnt to have argued that the former IFS officer didn’t have the required domestic experience.

NHRC Chairperson, members

The Protection of Human Rights Act, 1993, states that “the Chairperson and the Members shall be appointed by the President by warrant under his hand and seal: Provided that every appointment under this sub-section shall be made after obtaining the recommendations of a Committee consisting of the Prime Minister as Chairperson, Speaker of the House of the People, Minister in-charge of the Ministry of Home Affairs in the Government of India, Leader of the Opposition in the House of the People, Leader of the Opposition in the Council of States and Deputy Chairman of the Council of States”.

There was a controversy over the appointment of Justice Arun Mishra as chairperson of the NHRC in June 2021.

Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, a member of the selection committee, sought the appointment of a person belonging to Scheduled Castes or Scheduled Tribes as chairperson or even a member of the NHRC in light of the “rise in cases of atrocities” against these communities.

“Since the Committee did not accept any of my proposals, I express my disagreement with the recommendations made by the Committee, in regard to appointments to the posts of Chairperson and Members of NHRC,” Kharge had then publicly stated.

On Thursday, speaking to The Indian Express, Chowdhury, the Congress’s leader in the Lok Sabha and hence a member of several such panels, said the Supreme Court order was a “cosmetic exercise”, constrained by the fact that the Opposition has little say in the names shortlisted, and can be overruled.

UPA time

There was a controversy over appointment of the CVC during the UPA time as well.

In September 2010, it had become a major flashpoint after Sushma Swaraj, the BJP’s Leader of Opposition, objected to the appointment of then Telecom Secretary P J Thomas, a 1973-batch IAS officer of the Kerala cadre, as the CVC. She too had recorded her dissenting view.

Thomas was among the three shortlisted by the Government — the others being Bijoy Chatterjee, Secretary, Department of Chemicals and Petrochemicals; and S Krishnan, who had retired as Fertiliser Secretary a month earlier.

While both Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and Home Minister P Chidambaram were keen on Thomas, Swaraj strongly objected, citing Thomas’s track record.

In March 2011, in a major embarrassment to the UPA government, the Supreme Court struck down Thomas’s appointment.