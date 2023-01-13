‘What investigation have you done?’: SC seeks Delhi Police report on Dharam Sansad probe

The Supreme Court on Friday asked the investigating officer in the case over the alleged inflammatory speeches made at the Dharam Sansad event in Delhi in December 2021 to inform what steps were taken to pursue the investigation.

“We are of the view that it will be necessary for the investigating officer (IO) to place on the record the steps which have been taken to pursue the investigation since the incident took place on December 19, 2021,” a bench of Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud and Justice P S Narasimha said. The court directed the IO to file the affidavit within two weeks.

The court was hearing a plea seeking contempt proceedings against the Director General of Police for alleged inaction over the incident which the petitioner said was in violation of the court’s guidelines in the Tehseen Poonawala case on how to deal with such matters.

Advocate Shadan Farasat, appearing for the petitioner, said the FIR was filed only in May 2022, five months after the incident. On the incident, he said, “In effect, it is a call for action for violence of a certain kind. It is quite serious. This is not one person leading but there are people taking oath with him.”

He submitted that the aim of the Supreme Court guidelines was to ensure that people who are capable of making such statements are identified and not allowed to use such public forums.

Though there is a requirement for quick registration of FIR and filing of chargesheet, the FIR was not filed for five months, he said, adding that police still say investigation is underway. “They don’t say if they have even called anyone for interrogation. They have not arrested anybody. No chargesheet has been filed,” he said, adding that Supreme Court directions have clearly been violated.

The counsel said he was seeking action in respect of the incident and not contempt against the DGP.

Appearing for Delhi Police, Additional Solicitor General K M Nataraj said there was no violation of any Supreme Court direction and added that the petitioner cannot dictate how the investigation should proceed.

The CJI then asked, “But what are you doing in terms of investigation? Incident is of December 2021. FIR is registered almost five months later. Why do you require five months to register an FIR?”

The ASG replied that the delay was not wilful. The investigation proceeds on the basis of the inputs received by the police, he said.

“After May 4, what steps have you taken? How many arrests have you made? What investigation have you done? How many people have been examined?” asked the CJI. Nataraj said these details were not specifically called for earlier.

The CJI also wondered how he can say there has been compliance with its guidelines when the FIR is filed five months later. “How have you complied with the guidelines, if you register an FIR five months later and eight months after that, there is no substantial progress?” asked the CJI and sought to know what progress has been made in the probe after the registration of the FIR.

Nataraj said these were only the allegations of the petitioner and added he will take instructions on the progress of the investigation and inform the court.