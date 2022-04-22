‘Has the officer applied his mind?’: SC dissatisfied with Delhi Police’s affidavit on hate speech at dharam sansad

The Delhi Police on Friday informed the Supreme Court that it will take “a relook” at its affidavit that ruled out any hate speech at an event held by Hindu Yuva Vahini in the national capital in December last year, after the top court expressed its dissatisfaction over it.

“We will have a relook and file a fresh affidavit,” Additional Solicitor General K M Nataraj told a bench comprising Justuce A M Khanwilkar and Abhay S Oka, as it sought to know whether the affidavit, that relied on the inquiry report of an official from Okhla police station, had been verified by any superior officer.

“Has any superior officer verified this, whether such a stand can be taken in an affidavit before this court? This affidavit is filed by Deputy Commissioner of Delhi Police?” Justice Khanwilkar asked. “Has he merely reproduced the inquiry report or applied his mind? We hope he has understood the nuances,” he added.

Nataraj said that the force shall take a relook and file a new one.

The court was hearing a plea seeking probe into allegations of hate speech at the `dharam sansad’ in Haridwar and Delhi last year.

Replying to the notice issued by the court with regard to the event at the national capital, the Delhi Police had said: “No hate was expressed in the events at Delhi against group, community, ethnicity religion or faith”. It added that the “speech was about empowering once religion to prepare itself to face the evils which could endanger its existence, which is not even remotely connected to call for genocide of any particular religion”.