25% of daily ridership at stake: Why SC’s Delhi Metro directive offers relief to lakhs of commuters

The Pink Line accounts for about 10% of network ridership, or roughly 7 lakh passenger journeys out of a daily total of 70 lakh, based on the figures cited.

Hours after Delhi Police asked the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) to close entry and exit gates at 57 stations ahead of the October 10 CJP protest, the Supreme Court directed the Centre to ensure that metro services to Delhi were not completely halted and that stations were not shut indiscriminately.

The court called for “proportionate” measures, underscoring the potential impact of widespread closures on a transport network that carries millions of passenger journeys every day.

The scale of the proposed restrictions highlights the disruption at stake. The 57 stations account for a substantial share of Delhi Metro’s network, with closures potentially affecting commuters across several of its busiest corridors. The impact would extend beyond access to individual stations, disrupting interchanges and travel between Delhi, Gurgaon, Noida and Ghaziabad.