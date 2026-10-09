25% of daily ridership at stake: Why SC’s Delhi Metro directive offers relief to lakhs of commuters

The court called for “proportionate” measures, underscoring the potential impact of widespread closures on a transport network that carries millions of passenger journeys every day.
The scale of the proposed restrictions highlights the disruption at stake. The 57 stations account for a substantial share of Delhi Metro’s network, with closures potentially affecting commuters across several of its busiest corridors. The impact would extend beyond access to individual stations, disrupting interchanges and travel between Delhi, Gurgaon, Noida and Ghaziabad.
The Yellow Line, which connects Samaypur Badli in north Delhi to Millennium City Centre in Gurgaon, would face the most extensive impact, with 17 stations proposed for closure. These include central Delhi stations such as Patel Chowk, New Delhi and Central Secretariat, as well as stations farther north, including Adarsh Nagar, Jahangirpuri and Haiderpur Badli Mor.
The line accounts for a significant share of network traffic. Delhi Metro’s ridership figures for last year show that it recorded more than 18 lakh passenger journeys out of a network-wide total of about 70 lakh, or roughly a quarter of the total.
The Blue Line, which connects Delhi with Noida and other parts of the National Capital Region, would also be affected. Nine stations have been listed for closure, including Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House, Barakhamba Road, R.K. Ashram Marg, Jhandewalan, Supreme Court, Indraprastha, Karol Bagh and Rajendra Place. The corridor accounts for about 21% of the network’s passenger traffic, making restrictions on the line particularly consequential for daily commuters.
On the Red Line, which runs between Rithala in northwest Delhi and Shaheed Sthal in Ghaziabad, nine stations have been identified for closure. These include Inderlok, Kanhaiya Nagar, Netaji Subhash Place, Seelampur, Welcome, Shahdara, Rithala, Rohini East and Rohini West. The line accounts for around 10% of Delhi Metro’s passenger journeys, according to last year’s ridership data.
The Pink Line, the network’s orbital corridor, would face additional restrictions at stations including Sarai Kale Khan-Nizamuddin, Lajpat Nagar, Ashram, Majlis Park, Shalimar Bagh, Yamuna Vihar and Khazuri Khas. Some stations overlap with those on other affected corridors, making it important to distinguish between the number of station closures and the number of unique stations affected.
The Pink Line accounts for about 10% of network ridership, or roughly 7 lakh passenger journeys out of a daily total of 70 lakh, based on the figures cited.
The proposed closures would therefore have affected multiple high-ridership corridors simultaneously, potentially limiting commuters’ ability to switch lines even where services continued to operate elsewhere on the network.
Devansh Mittal is a Correspondent at The Indian Express, based in the New Delhi City bureau. He reports on urban policy, civic governance, and infrastructure in the National Capital Region, with a growing focus on housing, land policy, transport, and the disruption economy and its social implications.
Professional Background
Education: He studied Political Science at Ashoka University.
Core Beats: His reporting focuses on policy and governance in the National Capital Region, one of the largest urban agglomerations in the world. He covers housing and land policy, municipal governance, urban transport, and the interface between infrastructure, regulation, and everyday life in the city.
Recent Notable Work
His recent reporting includes in-depth examinations of urban policy and its on-ground consequences:
An investigation into subvention-linked home loans that documented how homebuyers were drawn into under-construction projects through a “builder–bank” nexus, often leaving them financially exposed when delivery stalled.
A detailed report on why Delhi’s land-pooling policy has remained stalled since 2007, tracing how fragmented land ownership, policy design flaws, and mistrust among stakeholders have kept one of the capital’s flagship urban reforms in limbo.
A reported piece examining the collapse of an electric mobility startup and what it meant for women drivers dependent on the platform for livelihoods.
Reporting Approach
Devansh’s work combines on-ground reporting with analysis of government data, court records, and academic research. He regularly reports from neighbourhoods, government offices, and courtrooms to explain how decisions on housing, transport, and the disruption economy shape everyday life in the city.
Contact
X (Twitter): @devanshmittal_
Email: devansh.mittal@expressindia.com ... Read More