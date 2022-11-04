Supreme Court to hear plea regarding Delhi air pollution on November 10

With air quality in the National Capital Region slipping into hazardous levels, the matter has reached the Supreme Court with a Bench headed by Chief Justice U U Lalit listing it for hearing on November 10.

The counsel said that AQI levels have never crossed 500 in the last few years. “Even those who are fit are suffering. The situation has worsened because of a 22 per cent rise in stubble burning in Punjab. We request the Supreme Court to hear it today or tomorrow as it involves the right to life of people at large,” the counsel added.

Delhi’s Air Quality Index (AQI) has been in the “severe” category for the past few days. The data showed that the quality deteriorated significantly due to strong upper level (700-1000 m) wind blowing towards Delhi from stubble-burning areas.

Stubble emissions with a fire count of 2,994 contributed 34 per cent to PM2.5 in Delhi. Fine particles (size <2.5 micrometers) contributed to 66 per cent of PM10. Local surface winds are 10 to 12 km per hour for the next three days which cause moderate dispersion of pollutants.

The Commission for Air Quality Management has already invoked measures under Stage 4 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) with immediate effect, prohibiting the use of diesel four-wheelers that are not BS-VI compliant, as well as the entry of trucks into Delhi.