scorecardresearch
Friday, Nov 04, 2022

Supreme Court to hear plea regarding Delhi air pollution on November 10

Delhi’s AQI has been in the “severe” category for the past few days. The data showed that the quality deteriorated significantly due to strong upper level (700-1000 m) wind blowing towards Delhi from stubble-burning areas.

Stubble emissions with a fire count of 2,994 contributed 34 per cent to PM2.5 in Delhi. (Express File Photo)

With air quality in the National Capital Region slipping into hazardous levels, the matter has reached the Supreme Court with a Bench headed by Chief Justice U U Lalit listing it for hearing on November 10.

The counsel said that AQI levels have never crossed 500 in the last few years. “Even those who are fit are suffering. The situation has worsened because of a 22 per cent rise in stubble burning in Punjab. We request the Supreme Court to hear it today or tomorrow as it involves the right to life of people at large,” the counsel added.

Delhi’s Air Quality Index (AQI) has been in the “severe” category for the past few days. The data showed that the quality deteriorated significantly due to strong upper level (700-1000 m) wind blowing towards Delhi from stubble-burning areas.

Stubble emissions with a fire count of 2,994 contributed 34 per cent to PM2.5 in Delhi. Fine particles (size <2.5 micrometers) contributed to 66 per cent of PM10. Local surface winds are 10 to 12 km per hour for the next three days which cause moderate dispersion of pollutants.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Imran Khan attack deepens fault-lines in Pakistan, may open space to defu...Premium
Imran Khan attack deepens fault-lines in Pakistan, may open space to defu...
Federal Reserve hikes rates again: what it means for Indian markets, inve...Premium
Federal Reserve hikes rates again: what it means for Indian markets, inve...
There is no debate: There has been a persistent decline in poverty in IndiaPremium
There is no debate: There has been a persistent decline in poverty in India
Bracing for challenge, BJP puts all hands on deck to steady Gujarat shipPremium
Bracing for challenge, BJP puts all hands on deck to steady Gujarat ship
More from Delhi
Also Read |Delhi’s air quality crisis: Why we are all culpable

The Commission for Air Quality Management has already invoked measures under Stage 4 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) with immediate effect, prohibiting the use of diesel four-wheelers that are not BS-VI compliant, as well as the entry of trucks into Delhi.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 04-11-2022 at 11:07:37 am
Next Story

India asks Canada to prevent anti-India activities by individuals, groups based there

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 04: Latest News
Advertisement