SC declines urgent hearing on plea against Arvind Kejriwal’s sit-in protest

The Supreme Court Tuesday refused to grant urgent hearing on a plea seeking its direction to declare the sit-in protest by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and some of his cabinet colleagues inside the Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal’s office as “unconstitutional”.

A vacation bench comprising of Justices S A Nazeer and Indu Malhotra said the plea would be listed for hearing when the apex court reopens after the summer break. “We will list it on reopening of the court,” the bench said, while declining the request for urgent hearing.

Appearing for the petitioner, Hari Nath Ram, lawyer Shashank Sudhi claimed “the unconstitutional and illegal” protest by the chief minister inside Raj Niwas has created a constitutional crisis and left Delhi residents “high and dry”.

The petitioner also sought initiation of perjury proceedings against either the chief minister or the office of the L-G on the ground that one of them is lying. The chief minister has been claiming that the IAS officers are on strike, but the L-G’s office has asserted that the officers are attending work, the lawyer said.

Sudhi said the Delhi High Court, which had heard the matters on the issue yesterday, has now posted them for hearing on June 22 and that the city is facing an “emergency situation” in which citizens are facing severe water crisis.

The high court pulled up CM Kejriwal for holding a strike inside L-G’s house and asked the AAP government who had authorised such a protest. Kejriwal and his ministers have been staging a sit-in at L-G Anil Baijal office since June 11 evening to press for their demands, including a direction to IAS officers to end their “strike” and action against those who have struck work.

