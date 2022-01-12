Support pours in for wife and child of Zomato delivery executive, family says ‘overwhelmed’

From businessmen to IT firm employees to a filmmaker – help poured in from across the country for the family of Zomato delivery executive Salil Tripathi (36), who was run over, allegedly by a policeman’s vehicle, while at work.

On Saturday night, Tripathi was waiting to deliver a food order when a speeding SUV rammed into his bike, killing him at the spot.

Tripathi, a hotel management graduate, worked in the hotel industry for 15 years and was a restaurant manager before Covid-induced lockdown was implemented and he lost his job – and his father to the virus. To make ends meet, he joined Zomato.

Salil’s family said he worked 7-8 hours every day delivering food, and was earning Rs 8,000-Rs 10,000 a month based on the number of orders and the workload. Before Covid, he was earning Rs 40,000- 50,000 per month at the restaurant.

He is survived by his wife Sucheta and their 10-year-old son. On Tuesday, several people reached out to the family to help in whatever way they can.

Among them was filmmaker Manish Mundra, who transferred Rs 4 lakh to Sucheta’s bank account.

A man who works as a marketing director at a software company in Bangalore said he was willing to fund his son’s education. “Salil’s family must be going through a tough phase now that they have lost him. I spoke to the family and made a small contribution.”

Rahul Shrivastav, who owns a construction business, said, “It was heartbreaking. I contributed something so the child could have a good education. The lockdown and Covid have affected many families.”

Salil’s former colleague, Sunil D’Souza (65), said he intends to start a fundraiser for the family: “I worked with him in 2010. He was an honest man, always smiling. At that time, he worked as the head of the food and beverage section at hotel Park Plaza. He would work extra hours but never complain. I am speaking to his ex-colleagues and people in the hotel industry about a fundraiser.”

The family said they were “overwhelmed” by the support being offered by strangers. Said his brother Manish: “Salil helped everyone in the family – he was taking care of his wife, son and would also send money to us in Ayodhya. I am happy people are helping Sucheta. She doesn’t have a job, and has a young son. I want them to live in Delhi and have a good life.”

A Zomato spokesperson said their team “is in touch with the family”. “We will help them financially. There was a slight delay from the insurance partner’s side but the process has been initiated.” Meanwhile, the accused constable, Zile Singh (48), has been arrested, and suspended from duty. He has been booked under sections of rash driving and causing death by negligence.

Singh’s MLC report mentions that when he was arrested, he had an “alleged history of alcohol intake… blurred voice”. Officials said they have conducted a blood alcohol test and the sample has been sent to a forensic science lab. Results are awaited.

Pranav Tayal, DCP (Rohini), said, “Singh was posted at Budh Vihar police station and was going home when the accident took place. We are conducting a detailed investigation.”