Supply cheaper dal: CPM to govt

A CPI(M) delegation led by Brinda Karat met Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Wednesday and asked him to ensure supply of pulses at subsidised prices through ration shops.

A CPI(M) release said Kejriwal assured them he would consider the demand for minimum supply of 35 kg per family instead of the reduced allocations of food grains at present.

The delegation also raised the issue of Ramlila celebrations being “misused” at some places to “promote communal slogans”. The CM said he was aware of such efforts and would take appropriate action, the release stated.

The CPI(M) leaders said they did not agree with the government proposal to reduce the age of juveniles in cases of sexual assault accusations. They asked for implementation of Verma panel recommendations.

The CM also assured that in villages, pointed out by the delegation, where compensation for crop loss has not been given, it will be given immediately, the release stated.

