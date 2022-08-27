scorecardresearch
Saturday, Aug 27, 2022
Supertech Twin Towers Demolition Live Updates: Preparations in full swing to raze 100-metre structures in Noida

Supertech Twin Towers demolition Live Updates: The towers, comprising about 850 flats and located in Sector 93A near the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway, have a height of almost 100 metres — taller than the Qutub Minar.

By: Express Web Desk
New Delhi | Updated: August 27, 2022 7:49:47 pm
Supertech twin towers set to be demolished in Noida. (Express Photo)

Supertech Twin Towers demolition Live Updates: After a nine-year-long legal battle, the Supertech twin towers of Noida will be reduced to rubble on Sunday (August 28). The towers — Ceyane (29 floors) and Apex (32 floors) — are part of the Emerald Court project of Supertech Ltd and were found to be in violation of multiple regulations regarding construction.

The towers, comprising about 850 flats and located in Sector 93A near the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway, have a height of almost 100 metres — taller than the Qutub Minar. Preparations, from charging the buildings to clearing the area, are in full swing. The residents of nearby apartment complexes — ATS Greens Village and Emerald Court — will be evacuated by Sunday morning. According to the police, Emerald Court has 15 towers and ATS village has around 25 towers and four villas.

Explained |The demolition of Noida’s Supertech twin towers, explained: process, impact and concerns

The Supertech towers will be demolished via a ‘controlled implosion’, which means it will collapse after explosives are strategically placed and detonated to ensure minimal damage to the surroundings. Around 3,700 kg of explosives have been infused into the two towers. Apex has 11 primary blast floors, where all columns on the floor have explosives, and seven secondary floors, where 60 per cent of the columns will be blasted. Ceyane has 10 primary blast floors. Mumbai-based Edifice Engineering has partnered with South Africa’s Jet, the same team behind the demolition of the Maradu buildings, to demolish the Supertech towers.

Live Blog

Supertech Twin Towers demolition Live Updates: Supertech Twin Towers to be demolished tomorrow; Follow latest updates here.

19:49 (IST)27 Aug 2022
Supertech demolition: How demolition-related pollution could affect your health?

With the Supertech twin towers set to be demolished, doctors warn against people going to the vicinity immediately afterwards, especially those who might have existing respiratory conditions. Experts say that the demolition is likely to increase particulate matter, PM10, in and around the site, which can lead to allergic reactions in the healthy and aggravation of symptoms in those who have respiratory diseases. Click to know the affects  of the demolition drive on health 

19:34 (IST)27 Aug 2022
Welcome to Supertech Twin Towers demolition Live blog

Hello! Welcome to Supertech Twin Towers demolition Live blog. Get all the latest updates of the demolition, scheduled for tomorrow, here.

Trenches have been dug up around the twin towers. (Express Photo)

Supertech was granted in approval in 2005 by the New Okhla Industrial Development Authority (NOIDA) to build 14 towers with nine floors each, a shopping complex and a garden area. However, it revised its project in 2009 to include twin high-rise buildings — Apex and Ceyane. Even though the NOIDA authority approved the new plan, the Emerald Court Owners Residents Welfare Association (RWA) moved to the Allahabad High Court in 2012 alleging it was an illegal construction.

In 2014, the Allahabad High Court ruled that the towers were illegal and ordered demolition. The Noida Authority and Supertech approached the Supreme Court challenging this order. On August 31, 2021, the apex court upheld the ruling of the Allahabad High Court and ordered the demolition of the buildings. The Supreme Court found the construction of the twin towers in violation of the minimum distance requirement.

It said the towers were built without complying with building regulations and fire safety norms. It said the modification of the plan — removing the garden area to make way for the construction of Apex and Ceyane — was done without the consent of the flat owners, which violated the Uttar Pradesh Apartments Act, 2010.

The top court, in August 2021, while ordering demolition of the illegally constructed towers, said it was built through “acts of collusion between the officers of NOIDA and company”, and sanctioned the prosecution of officials for violation of the Uttar Pradesh Industrial Area Development Act, 1976 and Uttar Pradesh Apartments Act, 2010. Even though the Court ordered the demolition within three months, multiple delays resulted in setting the final date to August 28.

First published on: 27-08-2022 at 07:32:03 pm