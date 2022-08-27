Supertech Twin Towers Demolition Live Updates: Preparations in full swing to raze 100-metre structures in Noida

Supertech Twin Towers demolition Live Updates: After a nine-year-long legal battle, the Supertech twin towers of Noida will be reduced to rubble on Sunday (August 28). The towers — Ceyane (29 floors) and Apex (32 floors) — are part of the Emerald Court project of Supertech Ltd and were found to be in violation of multiple regulations regarding construction.
The towers, comprising about 850 flats and located in Sector 93A near the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway, have a height of almost 100 metres — taller than the Qutub Minar. Preparations, from charging the buildings to clearing the area, are in full swing. The residents of nearby apartment complexes — ATS Greens Village and Emerald Court — will be evacuated by Sunday morning. According to the police, Emerald Court has 15 towers and ATS village has around 25 towers and four villas.
The Supertech towers will be demolished via a ‘controlled implosion’, which means it will collapse after explosives are strategically placed and detonated to ensure minimal damage to the surroundings. Around 3,700 kg of explosives have been infused into the two towers. Apex has 11 primary blast floors, where all columns on the floor have explosives, and seven secondary floors, where 60 per cent of the columns will be blasted. Ceyane has 10 primary blast floors. Mumbai-based Edifice Engineering has partnered with South Africa’s Jet, the same team behind the demolition of the Maradu buildings, to demolish the Supertech towers.
With the Supertech twin towers set to be demolished, doctors warn against people going to the vicinity immediately afterwards, especially those who might have existing respiratory conditions. Experts say that the demolition is likely to increase particulate matter, PM10, in and around the site, which can lead to allergic reactions in the healthy and aggravation of symptoms in those who have respiratory diseases. Click to know the affects of the demolition drive on health
