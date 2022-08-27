Supertech Twin Towers Demolition Live Updates: Preparations in full swing to raze 100-metre structures in Noida

Trenches have been dug up around the twin towers. (Express Photo)

Supertech was granted in approval in 2005 by the New Okhla Industrial Development Authority (NOIDA) to build 14 towers with nine floors each, a shopping complex and a garden area. However, it revised its project in 2009 to include twin high-rise buildings — Apex and Ceyane. Even though the NOIDA authority approved the new plan, the Emerald Court Owners Residents Welfare Association (RWA) moved to the Allahabad High Court in 2012 alleging it was an illegal construction.

In 2014, the Allahabad High Court ruled that the towers were illegal and ordered demolition. The Noida Authority and Supertech approached the Supreme Court challenging this order. On August 31, 2021, the apex court upheld the ruling of the Allahabad High Court and ordered the demolition of the buildings. The Supreme Court found the construction of the twin towers in violation of the minimum distance requirement.

It said the towers were built without complying with building regulations and fire safety norms. It said the modification of the plan — removing the garden area to make way for the construction of Apex and Ceyane — was done without the consent of the flat owners, which violated the Uttar Pradesh Apartments Act, 2010.

The top court, in August 2021, while ordering demolition of the illegally constructed towers, said it was built through “acts of collusion between the officers of NOIDA and company”, and sanctioned the prosecution of officials for violation of the Uttar Pradesh Industrial Area Development Act, 1976 and Uttar Pradesh Apartments Act, 2010. Even though the Court ordered the demolition within three months, multiple delays resulted in setting the final date to August 28.