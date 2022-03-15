Supertech twin towers demolition plan: Over 2,500 kg of explosives, and just 9 seconds

Nine seconds is all it would take to bring down the twin Supertech towers in Noida’s Sector 93A, the firm planning the demolition has said.

The towers are being demolished on the orders of the Supreme Court, and will be razed to the ground by May 22. Edifice Engineering, a company selected by the Noida Authority and the Central Building Research Institute, Roorkee, will bring down the towers in collaboration with Jet Demolition, a company from South Africa.

Uttkarsh Mehta, Partner, Edifice Engineering, said that the implosion would take about 9 seconds. The two towers would fall almost simultaneously — the taller tower a few milliseconds after the smaller one. The columns of the towers will be covered with layers of wire mesh and geotextile fabric to contain the concrete debris when the building implodes.

Holes will be drilled into the columns to place the explosives. Around 2,500 kg to 4,000 kg of explosives could be required, but the final quantity can be ascertained only after a “test blast” that will take place at the end of this month or early next month, Mehta said.

The explosives will be stored in a facility around 100 km away, and will be brought in as per need to “charge” the building or load it with explosives and connect the ignition systems. Loading the structure with the explosives can take 12-15 days, he said.

One tower is at a height of 103 metres, while the second one is at a height of around 97 metres. The two towers have a built-up area of around 7.5 lakh square feet.

The crucial structure that will have to be protected in the vicinity is one of the towers of the Supertech Emerald Court, which is only around 9 metres away from the twin towers that will be demolished. A row of steel shipping containers will be placed near the 12-storey building to protect it from the debris. Four buildings nearby — two towers of Emerald Court and two more of ATS Village — will be covered in a layer of geotextile fabric to prevent damage from flying debris. A cloud of dust will arise from the implosion and could take about 4 to 10 minutes to dissipate, Mehta said.

An ‘exclusion zone’ will be set up in the area on the day of the demolition and all properties falling within this will be evacuated. The area is likely to remain cordoned off for around five hours on the day, Mehta said.

The exclusion zone is likely to include the expressway on one side, and the sector 93A park on another side. It is also likely to include ATS Village, Emerald Court, and the road that passes in front of the twin towers.

The zone will be finalised in concurrence with the Noida Authority and police, and residents will be informed through flyers. Only five people, including a blaster, a police officer, and project manager, will remain within the exclusion zone. The Noida-Greater Noida expressway is likely to be closed for traffic for around half an hour on the day to prevent accidents that could be caused by people trying to watch the implosion, Mehta said.

Trenches and heaps of soil in the vicinity of the towers will help control the vibrations generated by the implosion, Mehta said. Additionally, cushioning will be ensured in the basement of the towers. The debris is unlikely to affect a buried gas pipeline nearby, he added. But a cushion of rubble will be placed on the surface near the pipeline, along with a steel plate, to protect it. Vibrations will be monitored at 10 locations around the site.

Insurance in case of damage to any of the structures is being finalised. The implosion has been designed in such a way that the angling of the fall will be away from the adjacent Emerald Court building, Mehta said.

Ritu Maheshwari, CEO, Noida Authority, said that the regional office of the Pollution Control Board is in touch to assess the impact of the demolition on pollution. The land belongs to the builder and the builder will decide what to do with it after demolition, as per the norms, she said.

The expenses of the demolition are being borne by Supertech. The Supreme Court, on August 30 last year, had ordered the demolition of the twin towers within three months, for violating regulations on the distance between buildings.

The debris from the demolition will have to be processed at a construction and demolition waste plant, or disposed of in a low-lying area, Mehta said.

Mehta also said that the Supertech structure is taller than the apartment complexes that the firm demolished in Kochi for Coastal Regulation Zone violations in 2020.