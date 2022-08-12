scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, August 12, 2022

Supertech demolition: Supreme Court agrees to Noida twin towers demolition on August 28, gives additional one week

The Supreme Court on August 31, 2021, ordered the demolition of the twin towers for violating building norms in "collusion” with Noida officials.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
August 12, 2022 2:36:37 pm
The twin towers are located in Sector 93A, Noida. Two buildings, Supertech Emerald Court and ATS Village Apartments, are in the vicinity of the demolition site.

The Supreme Court Friday agreed to a request by the Noida Authority to fix August 28 for demolishing the illegally built twin towers of real estate major Supertech Ltd.

A bench presided by Justice D Y Chandrachud also allowed the Authority’s prayer for an additional week to carry out the process, should any unforeseen situation like bad weather or technical problem hampers the operation.

The Supreme Court on August 31, 2021, ordered the demolition of the twin towers for violating building norms in “collusion” with Noida officials. The top court held that the illegal construction has to be dealt with strictly to ensure compliance with the rule of law.

In February, the Noida Authority informed the top court that the demolition work had started and would be completed by May 22, 2022.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Explained: Baloch separatism and the coercive accession of the Khanate of...Premium
Explained: Baloch separatism and the coercive accession of the Khanate of...
Explained: What is the significance of India’s talks with NATO?Premium
Explained: What is the significance of India’s talks with NATO?
The toxic Fathers of St. Xavier’s, KolkataPremium
The toxic Fathers of St. Xavier’s, Kolkata
At native village, locals still have faith in Nitish but some doubt his p...Premium
At native village, locals still have faith in Nitish but some doubt his p...

However, the Authority subsequently told the court that it may not be possible to demolish the entire structure finally by that date and time would be required until August 2022. It pointed out that the Director, Central Building Research Institute (CBRI), had, by communication dated May 11, 2022, indicated that the work of final demolition may be carried out by August 28, 2022.

More from Delhi

Appearing for Noida Authority Friday, advocate Ravindra Kumar requested that as some more works remain to be completed by August 25, it may be fixed for August 28. “Considering any unforeseen circumstance/ factor/ or any delay in charging time on account due to technical reasons and/ or weather conditions, a bandwidth of seven days between 29.8.2022 and 4.9.2022 may be granted for carrying out the demolition in the event of the demolition not taking place on 28.8.2022 due to the aforesaid circumstances”, the Authority prayed. The court granted the request.

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 12-08-2022 at 02:36:37 pm

Most Popular

1

Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 1: Aamir Khan-starrer tanks with one-fifth of Thugs of Hindostan's opening

2

Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 1: Aamir Khan-starrer tanks with one-fifth of Thugs of Hindostan’s opening

3

Karan Johar shocked after Sonam Kapoor calls Kiara Advani, Kriti Sanon 'underrated': 'They think they're big stars in their head'

4

Derecognising parties over freebies is anti-democratic: Supreme Court

5

NEET UG 2022: Result likely in third week of August, says senior NTA official

Featured Stories

The toxic Fathers of St. Xavier's, Kolkata
The toxic Fathers of St. Xavier's, Kolkata
August 12, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Mandal deferred
August 12, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Mandal deferred
Explained: Baloch separatism and the coercive accession of the Khanate of...
Explained: Baloch separatism and the coercive accession of the Khanate of...
Explained: How does the FBI get a warrant to search a home?
Explained: How does the FBI get a warrant to search a home?
Kukis among those worried as Manipur Assembly nod to NRC stirs complex wa...
Kukis among those worried as Manipur Assembly nod to NRC stirs complex wa...
AAP’s welfare model vs BJP’s labharthi: Kejriwal eyes dividends in freebi...
AAP’s welfare model vs BJP’s labharthi: Kejriwal eyes dividends in freebi...
Baloch separatism and the coercive accession of the Khanate of Kalat to Pakistan
Explained

Baloch separatism and the coercive accession of the Khanate of Kalat to Pakistan

Premium
Bengal cattle smuggling racket in which TMC leader was arrested
Explained

Bengal cattle smuggling racket in which TMC leader was arrested

Migrant labourer from Bihar shot dead in Jammu and Kashmir

Migrant labourer from Bihar shot dead in Jammu and Kashmir

Why Pakistan ended up with so few princely states
Express Research

Why Pakistan ended up with so few princely states

Premium
Opinion | The toxic Fathers of St. Xavier's, Kolkata

Opinion | The toxic Fathers of St. Xavier's, Kolkata

Premium
How a lazy mason cleared hurdles, built a new home
Champion steeplechaser

How a lazy mason cleared hurdles, built a new home

Lebanese gunman holds bank staff hostage to access his savings

Lebanese gunman holds bank staff hostage to access his savings

Do you have high blood sugar or abnormal cholesterol? You could be asking for metabolic syndrome

Do you have high blood sugar or abnormal cholesterol? You could be asking for metabolic syndrome

Premium
Here's what you can do if your NFTs are stolen on OpenSea NFT marketplace

Here's what you can do if your NFTs are stolen on OpenSea NFT marketplace

Deltas losing land due to rising sea levels and rivers changing course
Digging Deep

Deltas losing land due to rising sea levels and rivers changing course

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch
SPONSORED

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

Get ‘Prices of the Past’ today with CRED, this Independence Day
SPONSORED

Get ‘Prices of the Past’ today with CRED, this Independence Day

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 12: Latest News
Advertisement