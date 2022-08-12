Supertech demolition: Supreme Court agrees to Noida twin towers demolition on August 28, gives additional one week

The Supreme Court Friday agreed to a request by the Noida Authority to fix August 28 for demolishing the illegally built twin towers of real estate major Supertech Ltd.

A bench presided by Justice D Y Chandrachud also allowed the Authority’s prayer for an additional week to carry out the process, should any unforeseen situation like bad weather or technical problem hampers the operation.

The Supreme Court on August 31, 2021, ordered the demolition of the twin towers for violating building norms in “collusion” with Noida officials. The top court held that the illegal construction has to be dealt with strictly to ensure compliance with the rule of law.

In February, the Noida Authority informed the top court that the demolition work had started and would be completed by May 22, 2022.

However, the Authority subsequently told the court that it may not be possible to demolish the entire structure finally by that date and time would be required until August 2022. It pointed out that the Director, Central Building Research Institute (CBRI), had, by communication dated May 11, 2022, indicated that the work of final demolition may be carried out by August 28, 2022.

Appearing for Noida Authority Friday, advocate Ravindra Kumar requested that as some more works remain to be completed by August 25, it may be fixed for August 28. “Considering any unforeseen circumstance/ factor/ or any delay in charging time on account due to technical reasons and/ or weather conditions, a bandwidth of seven days between 29.8.2022 and 4.9.2022 may be granted for carrying out the demolition in the event of the demolition not taking place on 28.8.2022 due to the aforesaid circumstances”, the Authority prayed. The court granted the request.