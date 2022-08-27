scorecardresearch
Saturday, Aug 27, 2022

In society next to Supertech towers, flurry of last-minute activity

The society premises in front of the clubhouse was covered with plastic sheets to ward off dust and debris and residents were making plans to leave the premises before the demolition on Sunday.

Premises inside Supertech Emerald Court being covered with large black plastic sheets to ward of dust and debris that will emanate due to the demolition. (Express Photo)

With one day to go for the demolition of Supertech twin towers, Emerald Court, the residential society neighbouring the site, saw a flurry of activity early Saturday, with visits by Noida Authority officials, BJP MLA from Noida Pankaj Singh, as well as with deployment of fire tenders, ambulances and water tankers near the society.

The society premises in front of the clubhouse was covered with plastic sheets to ward off dust and debris and residents were making plans to leave the premises before the demolition on Sunday.

Naresh and Mamta Aggarwal, residents of Aspire tower, said, “There’s been a lot of activity around the towers since the past 10-12 years. We have emptied our balconies, covered our ACs, sofas. We will leave tomorrow morning and stay at Parsvnath Prestige. We are confident about the exercise.”

The area saw deployment of three-four ambulances, two fire tenders and several personnel from the fire department. The Chief Fire Officer briefed personnel about the precautions to be undertaken.

BJP MLA Singh, meanwhile, had a meeting with residents and RWAs alongside Noida Authority officials. He said: “Residents have been assured that all safety precautions have been undertaken and equipment has been placed in the vicinity to check the AQI, along with anti-smoke guns and sprinklers.”

Around mid-afternoon, a ‘task force’ comprising seven residents from Emerald Court started the exercise of evacuating residents. Gaurav Mehrotra, a resident and safety in-charge at the society, said, “We will also ensure residents enter the premises only when it is considered safe. We will check for any flying debris, loose columns before residents are asked to enter. We will return at 3.15 pm tomorrow, 45 minutes after the demolition, and start our checks. As of now we are trying to evacuate women with children as well as residents who have difficulty in moving themselves.”

Pradeep Singh, who works in the service department of a German company located in Sector 63 and lives in tower Bluestone-1 with his wife Amrita, who works with TCS, and two kids, said they will leave for their relatives’ place in Noida and will not be back for two days. “We have been a little anxious since May,” he said.

Joe Brinkmann, MD of Jet Demolition, said after completing a round of checks at the towers: “All the plans are laid and all is well. Lots of agencies are involved and everyone has participated and contributed, and we will be following the plans tomorrow. The only thing that may delay the demolition is if people are found in the exclusion zone; otherwise, there should be no delay. The dust emanating from the demolition will settle on the ground. The main constituent of the dust is calcium which is a nutrient for plants; therefore, there won’t be any hazardous effect of the dust. The time taken for the dust to settle down will depend on the intensity of the wind.”

Brinkmann added that Ceyane will be detonated first – around .15 seconds before Apex, which will be a barely noticeable gap. He said that these are probably one of the tallest buildings imploded in the world. On the day of the demolition, six people will be on the site, he said.

First published on: 27-08-2022 at 10:06:21 pm
