Supertech twin towers demolition: Clear debris by November 28, Noida Authority tells officials

The Noida Authority Wednesday directed Edifice Engineering to begin the process of debris removal from the site of the demolished Supertech twin towers Thursday, September 29, and complete the process in two months, by November 28. It also instructed Supertech to immediately pay Edifice Engineering, which was hired for the demolition, following Supreme Court instructions.

In a review meeting held one month after the August 28 demolition, senior officials of the Authority examined matters related to waste disposal and structural audit, among others.

The stakeholders in attendance included Edifice Engineering, Supertech, and the resident welfare associations of Emerald Court and ATS Village

Edifice Engineering said it removed the debris near the damaged ATS Village wall and submitted vibration and crack gauge reports to the Authority which requested Central Building Research Institute (CBRI) to examine this.

Supertech stated that it completed a post-demolition structural audit and would submit it to officials Friday.

Concerning the reconstruction of the ATS Village boundary wall which was damaged during the demolition, the Authority instructed Edifice Engineering to reconstruct it according to the previous design and materials used before October 15.

Officials also noted that while six smog guns had been deployed to protect nearby residents from dust, they were not in use due to the presence of 150 labourers at the work site, while sprinklers were in use. They ordered either a smog gun or a sprinkler to be used to reduce dust whenever debris was broken. Concerning the 9-metre passage between Emerald Court and the Twin Towers, officials asked for a work timeline by Friday, noting that the load-bearing capacity of the passage should be 45 tonnes to accommodate fire tenders.