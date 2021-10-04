Supertech twin towers case: 3 Noida officials suspended

The Uttar Pradesh government suspended three Noida Industrial Development Authority (NOIDA) officials for their alleged role in the illegal construction of two Supertech Towers. According to an SIT report, 26 officers have been found guilty so far during its probe.

The UP government had set up a four-member SIT to look into irregularities of the 40-storey twin Supertech Towers under the Emerald Court project, whose demolition was ordered by the Supreme Court in August.

“Out of the four serving officials, one has already been suspended from work. Departmental inquiry will be initiated against the remaining three officials. Order has been issued for action against retired officials as per procedures,” the statement by the SIT said.

Investigators further noted that out of the 26 officers, two died and 20 had retired earlier. The panel recommended action against serving officers due to alleged complicity.

The SIT has directed that an FIR will be filed with the vigilance department to probe the roles of Noida Authority officials, and four directors and two architects of Supertech Ltd., in connection with the construction of the towers.

The report also said a green belt with an area of about 7,000 sq metres was shown as regular land which allowed the company to encroach it. Within the next 15 days, officials have been asked to identify the accused who were part of the particular irregularity.

The two buildings are under construction in Sector 93 A and have violated construction norms. Following the top court’s order to demolish the towers in three months, the government set up an official probe to look into possible collusion by Noida Authority officials posted during the period of construction.

The SIT was due to submit its report within a week and later sought an extension.