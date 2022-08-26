Supertech twin tower demolition: All you need to know about the traffic advisory plan

In view of the demolition of the Supertech twin towers located in Noida Sector 93A on August 28, Noida Traffic Police Thursday issued a traffic advisory/diversion plan to ensure smooth movement of traffic and for the safety of the general public.

A press statement issued by Noida police states, “… During the demolition of the above two towers, for the safety of the general public and smooth traffic arrangements, the Traffic Police Commissionerate Gautam Budh Nagar will arrange for contingency road with parking for reporting/reporting restrictions on some routes, diversion and demolition as follows:

-Completely restricted routes (from 7 am on 28.08.2022 till completion/normalisation)

1- Route from ATS Tiraha to Gejha Fruit / Vegetable Market Tiraha

2- Double road and service road from Eldico Chowk to Sector 108

3- Double route from Shramik Kunj Chowk to Sector 92 Ratiram Chowk

4- Shramik Kunj Chowk to Sector 132 towards Faridabad flyover

5- Sector 128 to Shramik Kunj Chowk towards Faridabad flyover

-Traffic diversion on Noida-Greater Noida Expressway (from 14.15 hrs on 28.08.2022 till normalisation)

1- Traffic going from Noida to Greater Noida/Yamuna Expressway will be diverted from Mahamaya flyover towards Sector 37. This traffic will go towards the destination via City Centre, Sector 71

2- Traffic going from Noida to Greater Noida/Yamuna Expressway will be diverted from Filmcity flyover to elevated road. This traffic will go towards its destination via Elevated Road through Sector 60 and Sector 71

3- Traffic going from Noida to Greater Noida/Yamuna Expressway will be completely closed in front of Sector 82 cut before Faridabad flyover of Noida-Greater Noida Expressway and Service Road. This traffic will go towards the destination via Gejha Tpoint, Phase-2

4- Traffic going from Greater Noida towards Noida/Delhi will be diverted from Pari Chowk towards Surajpur. This traffic will go towards the destination via Surajpur, Yamaha, Phase-2 or Bisrakh, Kisan Chowk

5- Traffic going from Yamuna Expressway/Greater Noida to Noida/Delhi will be diverted from Zero Point to Pari Chowk on the Yamuna Expressway. This traffic will go towards the destination via Pari Chowk, Surajpur, Yamaha, Phase-2 or Bisrakh, Kisan Chowk

6- Traffic going from Yamuna Expressway/Greater Noida to Noida/Delhi will be completely closed in front of Noida-Greater Noida Expressway and Service Road at Sector 132. This traffic will pass inside Sector 132 towards the destination from Pusta Road.

Other diversions for August 28 applicable from 7 am till termination/normalisation:

1- Traffic going from Eldico Chowk to Sector 108 from NSEZ will be diverted from Eldico Chowk to Panchsheel Underpass and sent towards its destination

2- Traffic going from Sector 92 Chowk to Shramik Kunj coming from NSEZ, Sector 83 will be diverted from Eldico Chowk to Panchsheel underpass and sent to its destination

3- Traffic coming from Sector 105 side via Shramik Kunj from Sector 93 Chowk. The traffic going towards Sector 92 will be diverted from Sector 108 Chowk towards Gejha Tpoint and sent to its destination

4- Traffic going from Hajipur, Sector 105, 108 via Eldiko Chowk towards Sector 83, NSEZ Phase-2 will be diverted from Sector 105 and Sector 108 Chowk to Gejha Tiraha towards the destination

5- Traffic from Sector 82, Shramik Kunj using Faridabad flyover going towards Sector 132 will be diverted from Sector 108 U-turn towards Sector 108, 105 and sent to the destination

6- Traffic coming from Sector 132 towards Sector 82 using Faridabad flyover will be diverted to Sector 128 before flyover and sent to the destination

Traffic police have also shared arrangements made for parking wherein residents of ATS Village and Supertech Emerald Court Society, which lie in the vicinity of the twin towers, can park their vehicles in Botanical Garden Multi Level Parking and New Bus Stand Sector 82.

Other parking arrangements are as follows:

1- Parking for OV vans will be provided under Faridabad flyover and on the ground which is located next to Faridabad flyover loop while descending from Sector 128 to 93. Parking for vehicles of the media will be on the corner of Shramik Kunj red light towards Sector 108.

2- Vehicles of police/administrative officials will be in the parking of the glass building on Sector 132 service road.

3- Reserve emergency parking will be in the vacant ground near Sector 108.

4- Fire service/ambulance vehicle will be at Sector 93 Aldico Chowk and Shramik Kunj Chowk Sector 93.

Contingency routes for reaching hospitals during emergencies have also been demarcated which are as follows:

1- Contingency road for ambulance, fire service and other emergency vehicles in case of emergency from Sector 93 Tower to Sector 92 Ratiram Chowk or Eldico Chowk towards Felix Hospital Sector 137.

2- Contingency road for Ambulance, Fire service and other emergency vehicles in case of emergency, from Sector 93 Tower to Shramik Kunj Chowk or ATS Chowk towards Yatharth Hospital Sector 110.

3- Contingency for Ambulance, Fire service and other emergency vehicles in case of emergency from Sector 93 Tower to Faridabad Flyover towards Jaypee Hospital Sector 128.

Noida traffic police has also issued a helpline number, 9971009001, for commuters facing any traffic inconvenience. Additionally, in the event of vehicles standing on the road, six cranes will be placed on different routes for traffic management operation around the towers, which will work as per requirement. Commuters have been requested to use alternative routes to avoid any inconvenience.