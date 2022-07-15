Supertech twin tower demolition: Decision on structural audit report awaited

As the date for Supertech twin towers demolition draws near, Noida Authority convened a meeting Thursday to discuss the status of the pre-demolition structural audit report, officials said.

“A conclusive decision on the pre-demolition structural audit report is yet to be made,” a senior official said.

A report on the vibration caused due to text blast was issued by a UK-based firm and the samples from the test blast were sent to them, officials said. The report, submitted a few days ago by Edifice Engineering, a Mumbai-based firm that is overseeing the demolition process, states that buildings within 10 meters of the test blast radius had minor cracks in the plaster, but beyond 10 meters, no damage has been spotted. The contents of the report have to be verified by the Central Building Research Institute (CBRI) who are yet to give their comments, they added.

The vibration test report was to be submitted by June 20 to CBRI and GAIL Ltd.

Noida Authority officials had held a meeting with all stakeholders to finalise the demolition process of Supertech Twin Towers— Apex and Ceyane — situated in Sector 93A on June 7.

On May 17, the Supreme Court fixed the demolition for August 21, with a cushion period that ends on August 28, the last date for completion of the demolition process keeping in mind the extension order. The top court order came on August 30 last year, for violating the minimum distance requirement between the two buildings.