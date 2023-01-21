Supertech towers gone, headache remains for Noida neighbours

It may have been close to five months since the Supertech twin towers were demolished in Noida, but the woes of residents of two adjacent towers on the premises – the Emerald Court and ATS Greens Village – seem far from over. The residents said that the process of removal of debris the towers left behind was so noisy that it gave them migraine and headache. And now that the work has been stalled following Noida Authority’s orders, they have to put up with the spectacle of the huge mound of rubble greeting them every day.

Though the Supreme Court had set three months’ time for the removal of debris after the demolition, the work could not be completed with the deadline lapsing on November 28 last year. One of the reasons behind the delay was spike in pollution level in Delhi-NCR leading to a ban on construction activities. When work resumed, residents complained of high levels of noise compelling the Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board (UPPCB) to step in. A report by UPPCB showed increased level of noise beyond permissible limit following which work on debris removal was stalled again a few weeks ago.

On Friday, Noida Authority held a meeting with demolition company Edifice Engineering and the RWA of the society to resolve this issue. However, as per the RWA, the meeting remained inconclusive. “The Authority’s official said that he will analyse the matter and then take a decision. I am not clear what will happen next. They may call another meeting,” said Uday Teotia, Emerald Court’s RWA president.

On the noise problem caused by the debris removal process, he said, “Even after the Supreme Court verdict in our favour, the residents of the society are facing nightmare. Board exams are due in two months and students are getting disturbed. The unending work has wreaked havoc on our health and peace. Many now suffer from migraine attacks.”

The main bone of contention in the debris removal process is drilling and breaking of raft, which is generating the most noise, residents said. Teotia said that Edifice Engineering has claimed that raft drilling, which will lead to removal of iron bars used in laying the foundation among other things, will fetch it a revenue of Rs 3-4 crore. “This is illogical. The actual amount will be much less. This cannot override residents’ issues. Edifice should clear debris and level the site so that a driveway can be constructed.”

The UPPCB report dated 31.12.2022 showed that when three machines were operational near Emerald Court, the noise level had reached 83.3 decibels (dB(A)). With five machines, the level reached 85.5 dB(A). This is much higher than the permissible limit, which is 55 dB(A) during daytime and 45 dB(A) at night, for residential areas.

The Indian Express reached out to Noida Authority’s additional CEO Prabhash Kumar, who was present in the meeting with RWA president, but he did not respond.