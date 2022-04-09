Supertech towers demolition: Prep for test blast underway

Preparations are underway for a test explosion in Supertech Twin Towers at Noida’s Sector 93A. As part of the technical evaluation, the test blast will take place on Sunday between 2.30 and 3 pm, and the final demolition will be carried out on May 22 by Edifice Engineering company.

“We have been communicated in advance about the test blast. It will be a very low-intensity blast to check the amount of explosives required for the main explosion and the displacement of concrete. The area around the site will be cordoned off briefly,” said UBS Teotia, president of Emerald Society RWA.

As per officials, charges will be placed in six columns — five in the basement and one on the 14th floor. The amount of explosives will be less than 10 kg. Three layers of steel mesh will be wrapped around the exploding columns to limit the impact. Another layer of geotextile material will be placed on the ground to prevent the dispersal of debris.

The test blast will not produce clouds of dust, officials estimate. Residents living in towers facing Apex and Cayenne towers have been advised not to stand on the balconies during the period. A similar communication has been given to residents of ATS Village whose boundary wall is adjacent to Emerald Court.

The Supreme Court, on August 30 last year, had ordered the demolition within three months for violating regulations on the distance between buildings.